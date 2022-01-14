TheMathCompany Announces $50 Million Investment from Brighton Park Capital

Business Wire India

TheMathCompany, a global data analytics and data engineering firm that partners with companies to enhance their analytics capabilities, today announced that it has secured $50 million in investments. The round of funding was led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specializes in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses. Existing investor, Arihant Patni, also participated in this round. The minority investment will accelerate TheMathCompany’s expansion in the US and EU markets, as well as enhance its next-generation, proprietary platform, Co.dx, which drives value for businesses through analytics at speed and scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005153/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Founded by industry leaders, Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam, and Anuj Krishna, TheMathCompany is a high-growth firm that employs nearly 1,000 data scientists, data engineers, and domain experts. The company represents and partners with Fortune 500 customers across the CPG, Retail, Pharma, Automotive, Technology, and Manufacturing industries in the US, UK, and EU. Enabling clients with a diverse set of capabilities powered by Co.dx, the organization implements data science and engineering initiatives across business functions, including marketing, supply chain, R&D, and finance. TheMathCompany’s hybrid model unifies Co.dx with a comprehensive consulting approach to deliver custom, cutting-edge analytics and AI-driven assets, helping customers implement successful and strategic business decisions.

“We are thrilled to announce Brighton Park Capital’s investment,” said Sayandeb Banerjee, CEO of TheMathCompany. “The firm’s deep technology sector expertise and proven track record of scaling global enterprises will be instrumental to our growth.”

“We look forward to partnering with TheMathCompany’s founders and the entire team to support their continued growth,” said Mark F. Dzialga, Managing Partner of Brighton Park Capital. “TheMathCompany is positioned for continued success as it strengthens its brand recognition and expands in the US and EU markets, supporting customers on their missions to capture value through data analytics.”

“TheMathCompany is poised to become one of the largest data and analytics consultancies in the world, supported by a world-class team of data engineers and scientists, and complemented by the power of the Co.dx platform to deliver more value, faster, for customers. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sayandeb, Aditya, and Anuj on the significant opportunities ahead,” said Jeff Machlin, Partner of Brighton Park. As part of the transaction, Jeff Machlin will join the Board of Directors.

“While most players in the industry have taken decades to grow to our size, we have built this strong foundation within five years.Brighton Park Capital’s partnership will further accelerate our plans to become the world’s leading global analytics consultancy,” said Aditya Kumbakonam, Chief Customer & Growth Officer at TheMathCompany. “As we grow and evolve, this investment will help us continue to bring elevated service and consistent quality to our customers.”

Anuj Krishna, Chief Product Officer at TheMathCompany, said, “With Brighton Park Capital as investors, we are excited to continue creating better opportunities for our people to grow their careers, while expanding the business globally. TheMathCompany will continue to invest heavily in Co.dx – a significant and meaningful differentiator in our journey to help enterprises scale and solve problems faster.”

TheMathCompany employs leading data scientists and engineers globally while also recruiting emerging talent from top-tier universities. New hires participate in a comprehensive onboarding and training program with the company’s in-house growth accelerator, Co.ach. The program is designed to help employees upskill across analytics disciplines and adapt to the industry’s ever-changing dynamics. In addition to fostering continued career development, the firm incentivizes employees with a stock ownership program, enabling them to participate in TheMathCompany’s continued growth and future success.

Avendus Capital served as financial advisor and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Company served as legal counsel to TheMathCompany. Bharucha & Partners and Paul Weiss served as legal counsel to Brighton Park Capital.

About TheMathCompany

TheMathCompany is a global data analytics and data engineering firm that partners with Fortune 500 and equivalent organizations to enhance their analytics capabilities, using IP-led assets, talent, and processes to deliver accelerated and human-centric solutions. TheMathCompany has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing analytics firms in the world and has been featured among global high-growth firms by Nikkei-FT-Statista’s 2021 Growth Champions list, NASSCOM’s AI Gamechangers 2021 report, and the Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Providing a holistic range of services across data engineering, science, and unique project delivery, the company is disrupting the analytics industry. For more information about TheMathCompany, please visit www.themathcompany.com.

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park is a Greenwich, CT-based investment firm that specializes in software, healthcare, and technology-enabled services. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park, please visit www.bpc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005153/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...