Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021 under IFRS

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Gross Revenue was Rs 203.1 billion ($2.7 billion1), an increase of 3.3% QoQ and 29.6% YoY

IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,639.7 million, an increase of 2.3% QoQ and 27.5% YoY

Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 3.0% QoQ and 28.5% YoY

IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 17.6%, a decrease of 19 bps QoQ

Net Income for the quarter was Rs 29.7 billion ($399.1 million1), increase of 1.3% QoQ

Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.43 ($0.071), an increase of 4.2% YoY

Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 30.1 billion ($404.2 million1), which is 101.3% of Net Income

Our closing strength of employees for IT Services was at 231,671, an increase of 41,363 employees on a net basis YoY. We added 10,306 employees during the quarter

Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 ($0.0131) per equity share/ADS



Performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2021



Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “Wipro has delivered a fifth consecutive quarter of strong performance, both on revenues, and margins. Order bookings have been strong too, and we have added seven new customers in the more than $100 Mn revenue league, in the last 12 months. Our strategy and improved execution continue to serve us well, and we are confident of building on this momentum. We are also excited to have completed the acquisitions of Edgile and LeanSwift Solutions in the quarter, both of which will add to our capabilities significantly.”



Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We delivered robust operating margins after absorbing substantial investments on salary increases, owing to continued improvement in operating metrics. We also improved our working capital, by reducing our Days Sales Outstanding. This has resulted in strong operating cash flow conversion, of 101.3% of net income. Additionally, we have declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share.”



Outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2022

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,692 million to $2,745 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 2.0% to 4.0%.



*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.34, Euro/USD at 1.13, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 75.73 and CAD/USD at 0.79



IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:



A US-based healthcare company has awarded Wipro a business process and platform services contract spanning claims processing and setting up a customer service center using Wipro’s proprietary healthcare platform. Wipro will enable the client to expand its product offerings and go-to-market strategies and grow in this business segment.

A leading US-based student-aid organization has awarded Wipro a multi-million dollar engagement to manage and streamline their mainframe operations to support their mission critical platform and help enhance end-user experience.

Wipro has won a multi-million dollar engagement with a US-based industrial manufacturing company to drive workplace transformation that delivers best-in-class end-user experience with an effective approach for mergers and acquisitions integrations.

Wipro has won an engagement with a leading US-based retail brokerage for a large integration program that includes modernizing and scaling applications across its multiple lines of business.

A technology-driven travel marketplace has selected Wipro as its strategic partner to modernize its core travel platform and help set up a capability hub in Mexico. The modernized platform will significantly enhance customer experience and help generate new revenue streams for the customer.



Digital Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented and other strategic deals as illustrated below:

A large, Brazil-based water and waste management company has awarded Wipro a strategic engagement to transform their internal processes, improve operational efficiency, and enhance competitiveness leveraging Wipro FullStride Cloud Services.

A leading US-based Cloud Security and Identity Governance solutions provider has selected Wipro to develop demanding functionalities and enhancements to support their core Product Development function. Wipro will help the customer meet growing demands, enable a quicker time to market and scale their software business globally.

A leading US-based financial advice firm has selected Wipro and Capco as strategic partners to deliver multiple digital transformation programs. Together with Capco, Wipro will lead an innovation program to facilitate greater adoption of new technologies to accelerate the company’s digital transformation journey.

Wipro has won an engagement with a US-based multi-state healthcare organization to deliver modernized member services. Wipro will leverage a new cloud-based, globalized contact center service delivery model to digitally transform and optimize stakeholder experience and ensure cost savings, quality, compliance and growth for the customer.



Analyst Recognition



Wipro has been recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive time in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services (Ted Corbett et al., 10 Nov 2021)

Wipro positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Management Service Providers, Q4 2021

Wipro was featured in the Top 3 players in HFS Top 10: Life Sciences Service Providers 2021

Wipro was featured in the Top 4 players in HFS Top 10: Energy Services 2021

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant High-Tech Industry Digital Services 2021–2022 RadarView

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Salesforce Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47073921, Nov 2021)

Wipro was rated as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Enterprise Quality Assurance (QA) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Europe, North America

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Wipro ranks among the Top Service Providers in Customer Satisfaction and Innovation categories in Whitelane & Navisco Germany IT Outsourcing Study 2021

Wipro ranks among the Top Service Providers in Customer Satisfaction and Innovation categories in Whitelane French IT Outsourcing Study 2021

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Intelligent Automation in Healthcare – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

IT Products

IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.8 billion ($23.8 million1)

IT Products Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.1 billion ($1.3 million1)



India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)

India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.6 billion ($21.8 million1)

India SRE Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.1 billion ($1.8 million1)



Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.



The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.



This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.



Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time (08:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP20220112



An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.



Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 74.39, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on December 31, 2021. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was US$1= Rs 76.12

Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period

IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)























As at March 31, 2021



As at December 31, 2021















Convenience translation into US dollar in millions

Refer footnote 1

ASSETS















Goodwill





139,127



242,945



3,266

Intangible assets





13,085



44,320



596

Property, plant and equipment





85,192



90,248



1,213

Right-of-Use assets





16,420



18,445



248

Financial assets















Derivative assets





16



35



^

Investments





10,576



17,543



236

Trade receivables





4,358



1,301



17

Other financial assets





6,088



6,052



81

Investments accounted for using the equity method





1,464



775



10

Deferred tax assets





1,664



2,357



32

Non-current tax assets





14,323



10,222



137

Other non-current assets





15,935



12,377



166

Total non-current assets





308,248



446,620



6,002

Inventories





1,064



1,025



14

Financial assets















Derivative assets





4,064



5,277



71

Investments





175,707



235,740



3,169

Cash and cash equivalents





169,793



107,458



1,445

Trade receivables





94,298



122,365



1,645

Unbilled receivables





27,124



38,908



523

Other financial assets





7,245



9,608



129

Contract assets





16,507



16,680



224

Current tax assets





2,461



4,185



56

Other current assets





24,923



29,504



397

Total current assets





523,186



570,750



7,673

















TOTAL ASSETS





831,434



1,017,370



13,675

















EQUITY















Share capital





10,958



10,962



147

Share premium





714



1,304



18

Retained earnings





466,692



555,789



7,471

Share-based payment reserve





3,071



4,094



55

SEZ Re-investment reserve





41,154



44,167



594

Other components of equity





30,506



37,609



506

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company





553,095



653,925



8,791

Non-controlling interests





1,498



446



6

TOTAL EQUITY





554,593



654,371



8,797

















LIABILITIES















Financial liabilities















Loans and borrowings





7,458



55,417



745

Derivative liabilities





–



1



^

Lease liabilities





13,513



15,056



202

Other financial liabilities





2,291



3,676



49

Deferred tax liabilities





4,633



14,989



201

Non-current tax liabilities





11,069



14,520



195

Other non-current liabilities





7,835



8,238



111

Provisions





2



6



^

Total non-current liabilities





46,801



111,903



1,503

Financial liabilities















Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts





75,874



78,501



1,055

Derivative liabilities





1,070



340



5

Trade payables and accrued expenses





78,870



87,506



1,175

Lease liabilities





7,669



8,647



116

Other financial liabilities





1,470



3,906



53

Contract liabilities





22,535



28,161



379

Current tax liabilities





17,324



18,992



255

Other current liabilities





24,552



24,238



326

Provisions





676



805



11

Total current liabilities





230,040



251,096



3,375

TOTAL LIABILITIES





276,841



362,999



4,878

















TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





831,434



1,017,370



13,675

^ Value is less than 1















WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)



































Three months ended December 31,



Nine months ended December 31,







2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021















Convenience translation into US dollar in millions

Refer footnote 1











Convenience translation into US dollar in millions

Refer footnote 1

Revenues





156,700



203,136



2,731



456,976



582,334



7,828

Cost of revenues





(104,313)



(142,778)



(1,919)



(313,400)



(407,907)



(5,483)

Gross profit





52,387



60,358



812



143,576



174,427



2,345





























Selling and marketing expenses





(11,326)



(13,988)



(189)



(30,721)



(40,857)



(549)

General and administrative expenses





(7,814)



(12,036)



(162)



(25,997)



(33,854)



(455)

Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net





566



1,187



16



2,109



3,280



44

Other operating income/(loss), net





–



14



^



(81)



2,179



29

Results from operating activities





33,813



35,535



477



88,886



105,175



1,414





























Finance expenses





(1,400)



(1,403)



(19)



(3,966)



(3,608)



(49)

Finance and other income





5,975



3,578



48



16,465



12,311



165

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method





101



76



1



126



73



1

Profit before tax





38,489



37,786



507



101,511



113,951



1,531

Income tax expense





(8,524)



(8,063)



(108)



(22,590)



(22,547)



(303)

Profit for the period





29,965



29,723



399



78,921



91,404



1,228





























Profit attributable to:



























Equity holders of the Company





29,667



29,690



399



78,225



91,318



1,227

Non-controlling interests





298



33



^



696



86



1

Profit for the period





29,965



29,723



399



78,921



91,404



1,228





























Earnings per equity share:



























Attributable to equity holders of the Company



























Basic





5.21



5.43



0.07



13.74



16.71



0.22

Diluted





5.17



5.42



0.07



13.46



16.67



0.22





























Weighted average number of equity shares



























used in computing earnings per equity share



























Basic





5,696,798,493



5,467,954,878



5,467,954,878



5,694,731,405



5,465,359,077



5,465,359,077

Diluted





5,741,070,466



5,481,204,821



5,481,204,821



5,812,779,105



5,478,766,612



5,478,766,612

^ Value is less than 1



























Additional Information:



Particulars

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

December

31, 2021

September

30, 2021

December

31, 2020

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2020

March

31, 2021

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Revenue













IT Services













Americas 1

56,644

53,205

45,015

159,532

131,581

178,091

Americas 2

61,076

59,260

44,702

175,441

133,346

179,821

Europe

59,620

58,619

42,880

172,700

120,334

165,441

APMEA

23,596

22,715

20,717

67,543

61,637

82,462

Total of IT Services

200,936

193,799

153,314

575,216

446,898

605,815

IT Products

1,767

1,894

1,563

4,972

5,568

7,685

ISRE

1,623

1,867

2,388

5,427

6,610

8,912

Reconciling Items

(3)

47

1

(1)

9

13

Total Revenue

204,323

197,607

157,266

585,614

459,085

622,425















Other operating income/(loss), net













IT Services

14

15

–

2,179

(81)

(81)

Total Other operating income/(loss), net

14

15

–

2,179

(81)

(81)















Segment Result













IT Services













Americas 1

11,390

10,521

8,075

31,290

23,177

33,040

Americas 2

12,057

11,819

10,190

35,226

31,089

41,589

Europe

9,172

9,186

9,283

26,683

22,969

31,673

APMEA

2,483

3,028

2,778

8,577

8,402

11,476

Unallocated

173

(156)

2,945

73

3,896

5,153

Other operating income/(loss), net

14

15

–

2,179

(81)

(81)

Total of IT Services

35,289

34,413

33,271

104,028

89,452

122,850

IT Products

96

94

78

137

(100)

45

ISRE

134

393

471

1,002

474

1,061

Reconciling Items

16

20

(7)

8

(940)

(903)

Total

35,535

34,920

33,813

105,175

88,886

123,053

Finance expenses

(1,403)

(1,459)

(1,400)

(3,608)

(3,966)

(5,088)

Finance and Other Income

3,578

4,114

5,975

12,311

16,465

20,912

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method

76

(10)

101

73

126

130

Profit before tax

37,786

37,565

38,489

113,951

101,511

139,007

The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).



IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, the Company re-organized IT Services segment.to four Strategic Market Units (“SMUs”) – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (“APMEA”).



Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.



Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America (“LATAM”). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.



IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.



India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)



Three Months ended December 31, 2021

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,639.7

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 17.2

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,656.9

previous quarter exchange rates



Three Months ended December 31, 2021

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,639.7

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 21.2

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,660.9

exchange rates of comparable period in previous year

