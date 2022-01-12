Sharp Introduces New Multifunctional Printer Series for Simply Better Experience

Business Wire India

Network ready MFP series offers faster results, better connectivity, and greater ease of operation

Suitable for new age work environments with expandability options for growing businesses

SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, announced the launch of a new line-up of Monochrome Multifunctional Printers today. The four new models, which include the BP-20M31T, BP-20M28T, BP-20M24T, and BP-20M22T, offer a host of improved productivity functions, security enhancements, powerful workflow features and unified user interface – all of which contribute to higher productivity and lower operating costs. These new models, which are designed to be energy efficient, are ideal for SMEs, BFSI, Government Institutes, Healthcare, Education, Logistics, E-Commerce, Modern Retail, and other workplaces that demand compact MFP with versatile copy, print and scan solutions.



Commenting on the launch, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “Businesses today are increasingly relying on hybrid working models, shared workspaces and agile solutions, to ensure minimum disruptions to workflow, in an ever-evolving pandemic situation. With a vision to further streamline the workflow, both inside and outside the office, we are strengthening our Multi-functional Printer (MFP) line up by offering the best-in-class products that combine functionality and security, addressing the document needs of the new age work environments.”



The new compact stylish models offer enhanced productivity features, delivering copy and print speed of 31/28/24 and 22 PPM, and color scan speed of 37 OPM. The MFP works efficiently with standard 1 GB RAM and PCL printing, quick warm-up periods, and an enlarged paper capacity of up to 2100 sheets for even longer continuous copying/ printing jobs. Furthermore, with the unique built-in feature of Rotation Sort for Copy and Duplex, the MFP can sort multi-page documents into sets and rotates before outputting them into Horizontal and Vertical schemes. For a wider variety of professionally finished corporate documents, the MFP supports various paper media, with standard paper sizes maximum up to A3 and paper thicknesses up to 200 gsm from the Front-loading Trays.



This speedy network-ready MFP generates speedier output, offers unique functionality and a slew of productivity features, making it suitable for all the printing, copying and color scanning requirements. The highlights include ID card copying, multiple scan destinations to email, FTP, network folder, Desktop and USB drive. High-speed scanning with 100 Sheets Reverse Single Pass Feeder, convenient bypass tray and quick status indicator to notify print jobs. The new monochrome MFP series also offers the highest security with configuration restrictions that limit access to the MFP by requiring user authentication via password, and data security with job retention features. The document system allows admin to register up to 30 users.



Furthermore, the new series offers options to connect with Sharpdesk mobile smartphone application for print & scan from mobile, QR Code printing, USB direct print with popup command to directly choose the print/scan jobs, from the MFP panel. In addition, the optional wireless connectivity features – enables convenient access to the MFP even from locations where connecting a LAN cable is difficult.



Sharp has used innovative technologies across its MFP to reduce power consumption with Energy-saving features including a 0.5 W power consumption in network standby mode. Besides, Sharp emphasises the need for privacy and security, allowing IT Managers and System Administrators to remove all data from MFPs when replacing or disposing of the MFP.



Sharp’s new MFP series, which includes the BP-20M31T, BP-20M28T, BP-20M24T, and BP-20M22T, is priced starting INR 132500*. The new MFP series will be available for purchase across Sharp offices as well as authorised dealerships across India.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...