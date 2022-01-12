Merck Foundation Announces 63 Winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2021 in Partnership With African First Ladies

Business Wire India

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with African First Ladies announced the winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021. The awards were announced by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother together with African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’. The theme of the awards was: Raising awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility Stigma, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education.



Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation celebrated the winners saying “I am extremely proud and pleased to announce the winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the African First Ladies for their consistent support as Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. I appreciate all the efforts put in by the African Media Fraternity who became the voice of the voiceless to raise awareness about sensitive social and cultural issues such as Infertility stigma and girl education action, in the past year. I have always emphasized the prominent role of media as I strongly believe that both media and art have the capacity and ability to create a culture shift in our communities in a cost-effective way. I welcome all the winners to be members of our Merck Foundation Alumni and work closely with us to support and empower women and girls at all levels.”

Merck Foundation received a great response from African journalists in the form of several excellent entries. The ‘Merck Foundation More Than A Mother’ Awards Committee introduced second and third positions in order to select more than one winner for different categories. The awards committee also announced Special Awards, to acknowledge the high quality of work received in more than one category by the same applicant and this to encourage their passion and dedication towards this noble cause.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, said, “I am very happy with the work showcased by all our winners; hence it gives me immense joy to announce that Merck Foundation is additionally rewarding the winners by providing them with one year access to an online educational training program called ‘MasterClass’. The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the Internet. I encourage all the winners to be ‘Merck Foundation More Than A Mother Advocate’ to further raise awareness about infertility, eliminate the stigma around it and support girl education. I also welcome them as valuable members of ‘Merck Foundation Alumni’.

She further added, “I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ 2022. I am looking forward to the entries from the Media Fraternity across Africa this year to write meaningful and influencing stories and reports to raise awareness and sensitize our communities about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Empowering Girls & Women through Education. We shall soon share details on these awards for the upcoming year, 2022.”



Here is the list of Award Winners:

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of The Gambia, H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW; The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO; The First Lady of Liberia, H.E. CLAR MARIE WEAH; and The First Lady of Nigeria, H.E. Dr. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI:

WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES



PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:



Dzifa Tetteh Tay, The Spectator, GHANA

Ojoma Akor, Daily Trust Newspaper, NIGERIA



SECOND Position:



Jonathan Donkor, Ghanaian Times, GHANA

Efia Akese, The Mirror, GHANA

​

THIRD Position:



Yaw Asirifi-Twum, Freelance Journalist, GHANA



ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:



Never Garmah Lomo, Newspublictrust.com, LIBERIA

Zadok Kwame Gyes, Daily Graphic / Graphic Online, GHANA



SECOND Position:



Neta Kris Abiana Parsram And Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah, Multimedia Group Limited, GHANA

Benedicta Gyimaah Folley, Ghanaian Times, GHANA



THIRD Position:



Agnes Opoku Sarong, New Times Corporation, GHANA

Bukola Afeni, Newsdayonline.com, NIGERIA



RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:



Nyadror Adanuti Nelson, Diamond FM, Tamale (Northern Region), GHANA



SECOND Position:



Never Garmah Lomo, Newspublictrust.com, LIBERIA



MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:



Alieu Ceesay, QTV Gambia, The GAMBIA



SECOND Position:



Akua Oforiwa Darko, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GHANA



THIRD Position:



Beatrice Senadju, Ghana Broadasting Corporation, GHANA



Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Namibia, H.E. MONICA GEINGOS; The First Lady of Malawi, H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA:



SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES



PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:



Sonja, Freelance Journalist at The Namibian Newspaper, NAMIBIA

Moses Mugugunyeki, The Standard, ZIMBABWE



SECOND Position:



Memory Kutengule Chatonda, Weekend Nation, MALAWI



THIRD Position:



Isaac Salima, Times Group, MALAWI



ONLINE CATEGORY



FIRST Position:



Shireen Van Wyk, Freelance Journalist, NAMIBIA

Tendai Rupapa, The Herald, ZIMBABWE

John Manzongo, The Herald Newspaper, ZIMBABWE

Gracious Mugovera, The Patriot, ZIMBABWE



SECOND Position:



June Shimuoshili, Unwrap.Online, NAMIBIA

Catherine Murombedzi Nee Mwauyakufa, The Observer, ZIMBABWE



THIRD Position:



Eva Hatontola Chanda, Radio Christian Voice, ZAMBIA



RADIO CATEGORY



FIRST Position:



Prudence Chibale Siabana, Radio Phoenix, ZAMBIA



SECOND Position:



Janet Mtali, Trans World Radio, MALAWI



MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY



FIRST Position:



Alepher kasongo, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation- MBC, MALAWI



SECOND Position:



Brenard Mwanza, Luntha television, MALAWI



Here are the winners from East African Countries:

EAST AFRICAN COUNTRIES



PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:



Christina Mwakangale, The Guardian, TANZANIA



ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:



Bridges Mugala, 2includeeveryone.blogspot.com, KENYA

Veronica Romwald Mrema, matukionamaisha.blogspot.com, TANZANIA



RADIO CATEGORY



FIRST Position:



Adam Gabriel Hhando, CG FM Radio, TANZANIA

Victor Moturi, Pamoja FM, KENYA



SECOND Position:



Jumbe Benjamin, KFM RADIO (Nation Media Group – Uganda), UGANDA



THIRD Position:



Mercy Tyra Murengu, Atoo Sifa Fm-Kakuma, Stringer for Voice of America, KENYA



MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:



Walter Mwesigye, NTV Uganda, UGANDA

Zainab Mohammed, TV47 Kenya, KENYA



SECOND Position:



Elizabeth Kadzo Gunga, Royal Media Services (Citizen TV), KENYA

Anne Njogu, Standard Media Group, KENYA



Here are the winners from African French Speaking Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Burundi, H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; The First Lady of Central African Republic, H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA; The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI:

AFRICAN FRENCH-SPEAKING COUNTRIES



PRINT CATEGORY



FIRST Position:



Issa Moussa, Niger Times, NIGER

Iradukunda, Journal Le Renouveau du Burundi, BURUNDI



SECOND Position:



Donat Muemba, Jua Magazine, DRC



ONLINE CATEGORY



FIRST Position:



Koami Agbetiafa, Niger Inter Hebdo, NIGER

Bahwa Ferdinand, Le Journal Africa, BURUNDI

Ambrosine Mêmèdé Azododassi, Savoir News Agency, TOGO



SECOND Position:



Bréhima Traore, Alert-mali.com, MALI

Ngwa Keziah Fela, Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) Yaounde, CAMEROON



RADIO CATEGORY



FIRST Position:



Schella Claudicia Yemengali, Radio Centrafrique, CAR

Ndayishimiye Cyriaque, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI

Magendero Benigne, RTV Buntu Buye, BURUNDI



SECOND Position:



Stephane Kokanzo, Radio Centrafrique, CAR



THIRD Position:



Innocent Ndihokubwayo, Radio Tv Buntu, BURUNDI



MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY



FIRST Position:



Donat Muemba, Jua Services / Jua Magazine, DRC

Matthias Kabuya Tshilumba, Radio Télévision Débout Kasaï (RTDK) Mbuji-Mayi, DRC

Jean Népomuscène Irambona, Radio-TV Buntu, BURUNDI



Here are the Special Award Winners

SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS



Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy & Development, DRC

Jessy NZENGU, lualabamaprovince.com, DRC

Jean-Bosco NtaconayigizE, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI

Ahmed Bello, Savoirnews.net, CAMEROON

Maurice Tuninahazimana, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI

​

​About ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ campaign



“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.



The Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are:



H.E. NEO JANE MASISI,

The First Lady of Botswana

H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, THE First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo

H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique

H.E. SIKA KABORE, The First Lady of Burkina Faso

H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia

H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia

H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE,

The First Lady of Burundi

H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana

H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria

H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic

H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia

H.E FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of Sierra Leone

H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville

H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi

H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe

The Former First Lady of Burundi, H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The Former First Lady of Chad, H.E. HINDA DÉBY ITNO, The Former First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU and The Former First Lady of Zambia, H.E. ESTHER LUNGU, The Former First Lady of Guinea Conakry, H.E. CONDÉ DJENE have worked successfully with Merck Foundation as Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Ambassadors to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women in their countries.



Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Film Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Song Awards

Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

