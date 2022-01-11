Qraft Technologies Closes US$146 Million Investment from SoftBank Group Entering into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Asset Management Industry

Business Wire India

AI enabled fintech company Qraft Technologies, Inc. (“Qraft” or “the company”) today announced that it has closed a US$146 million investment from SoftBank Group Corp. (“SoftBank”), which includes primary growth capital and secondary capital that will be used to fund share purchases from investors. The proposed transaction is expected to accelerate Qraft’s ongoing expansions into the US and China, while the two parties will also embark upon strategic projects that aim to pursue the possibilities of developing AI-enabled public portfolio management systems for SoftBank.

Headquartered in Seoul, Qraft develops and operates deep learning-based algorithms that provide portfolio weight signals which can be alpha-generative. The company has demonstrated the performance of its proprietary AI engine throughout its NYSE-listed ETFs. Qraft also offers B2B AI solutions ranging from data processing, investment strategy discovery, order execution to investment analysis & reporting that create unique values for global asset managers.

“Qraft can revolutionize the way financial institutions manage public equity assets, by providing their own AI technologies that have been tested and proven in the US equity market,” said Kentaro Matsui, Managing Partner at SB Investment Advisers and former Managing Director at SoftBank Group Corp. “On the back of our extensive AI ecosystem, we are thrilled to partner up with Mr. Kim and the Qraft team and support their mission of disrupting the asset management industry globally.”

Qraft CEO Marcus Kim believes “there will be enormous synergy to be had with SoftBank, the leader in investing in disruptive startups, and public equities management powered by Qraft’s AI. This only marks the start of AI technology fundamentally changing the US $100 trillion asset management industry.”

Robert Nestor, former President of Direxion ETFs and Head of iShares Factor ETF business, who recently took charge of Qraft’s US expansion as US CEO, commented, “Qraft’s AI capabilities are second to none in investment management, and it is ripe for disruption with AI’s rapidly evolving capabilities. SoftBank recognizes this with its investment, and together we plan to change asset management.”

To support these effects, Qraft plans to accelerate its global business by hiring top-talents and opening new offices across New York, San Francisco as well as Hong Kong.

About Qraft Technologies

Qraft Technologies, Inc. is on a mission to transform alpha delivery in asset management. From data processing to alpha research and trade signals, Qraft has a track record of developing innovative AI solutions that have been adopted by major financial institutions and turned into successful AI products and services, including one of the leading AI-driven equity ETF platforms and Korea’s largest robo-advisor engine provider.

