CSC Appoints Remko Dieker as Managing Director in the Netherlands

CSC, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, has appointed Remko Dieker as the new managing director of its Global Financial Markets (GFM) division, overseeing the Netherlands office. In this role, Dieker will manage the core fund services business, explore business growth opportunities, and build a team that continues to focus on our world-class service model.

“My decision to join CSC was driven by its market position as a U.S. privately held company, its 120-year history, and its ability to focus on customers’ needs rather than next quarter’s profits,” says Dieker. “And, at a more local level, I’ve admired the Netherlands business for years, with its impressive growth record, client focus, and top-notch talent.”

With more than 20 years of international banking and financial experience, most recently at KAS BANK and now CACEIS Bank Investor Services, Dieker has held various leadership positions and was instrumental in the banks’ integration. He will report to Jonathan Hanly, managing director, Europe. “Remko is the right leader to take the Netherlands business to the next level,” says Hanly. “With a strong local presence and a global perspective, he will lead a team that can seamlessly work across jurisdictions in the U.S. and Europe, delivering value-driven client solutions.”

Dieker succeeds Birgitte van den Broek, who built the Netherlands business into a solid alternative investment fund services provider. Van den Broek is stepping down from her leadership role but will remain an integral part of the team as a relationship manager, maintaining the client connections she’s made over the years. “As an experienced leader, Remko plays a key role in our future success,” says van den Broek. “One of his strengths is his ability to foster open relationships with his staff, clients, and industry colleagues.”

About CSC

CSC is a leading provider of specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the unwavering partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial institutions. CSC’s Global Financial Markets professionals are located in key financial centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global company capable of conducting transactions wherever our clients are―and we accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve. For more information about CSC’s services, visit cscgfm.com. Are you interested in growing your career with us? Learn what makes us different at cscglobal.com/careers.

