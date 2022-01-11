BitMEX Link Welcomes Ivo Sauter as New Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire India

As of January 1 Ivo Sauter has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BitMEX Link, owner and operator of an innovative 24/7 crypto brokerage featuring spot, structured products, and OTC trading. He will be based in Switzerland, home to BitMEX Link’s offices in Zug and Zurich.

Prior to joining BitMEX Link, Ivo was Chief Digital, Transformation, and Strategy Officer at Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd. for over a year. He has over two decades of experience working in leadership roles at banks and fund management companies. Ivo also brings crypto expertise, having worked as Chief Client Officer at SIX Digital Exchange – the first financial market infrastructure in the world to offer fully integrated end-to-end trading, settlement, and custody of digital assets.

Ivo said: “I’m quite proud to have joined BitMEX Link at this stage – there’s incredible momentum here, and there is so much in store for us in 2022. BitMEX Link will enhance how traders, pro traders, and institutional investors alike interact with crypto, and I’m honoured to be leading this business line and building the BitMEX Link team here in Switzerland.”

Alexander Höptner, chairman of BitMEX Link, said: “The appointment of Ivo is an exciting milestone in the development of BitMEX Link and the presence of the BitMEX brand in Switzerland. Over the coming months and years, we will be investing to grow BitMEX Link in Switzerland, where we see immense growth potential in the long-term.”

About BitMEX

BitMEX is a trading platform that offers users access to the global digital asset financial markets and is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. BitMEX Link is owned by BXM Link AG. To learn more about BitMEX, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on Twitter, Telegram, and the BitMEX Blog.

