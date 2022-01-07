Rupertus Rothenhaeuser Joins BitMEX as Chief Commercial Officer

Business Wire India

Crypto exchange BitMEX is pleased to welcome Rupertus Rothenhaeuser as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). As CCO, Rupertus will spearhead BitMEX’s ‘Beyond Derivatives’ plan to expand into spot, brokerage, custody, information products, and establish BitMEX Academy.

In particular he is responsible for developing the exchange’s global client relationships, overseeing the commercial success of its expanding range of products, and growing BitMEX’s market share in the hyper-competitive crypto space. Reporting directly to BitMEX’s CEO, Alexander Höptner, Rupertus started his new role on 1 January and will be based in Asia.

Rupertus previously served as CEO at Crypto Finance (Brokerage) AG for over a year, during which time he championed innovative digital asset services for the group’s banking clients. He has a strong, well-rounded track record from previous roles, having worked in leadership positions at ABN AMRO Bank, BNP Paribas, Macquarie Group, SIX Digital Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart, and other leading financial and fintech companies in London, Hong Kong, Paris, and Germany.

Rupertus said: “BitMEX has major expansion plans in the works, and I’m excited to have joined their growing team at this pivotal time. I see many opportunities for us to expand beyond derivatives, develop game-changing products, and offer significant value in the crypto space for retail and institutional clients alike. The next few years will bring explosive growth for this industry, and BitMEX will be at the forefront of this as we contribute to a better financial ecosystem for all users.”

BitMEX’s CEO, Alexander Höptner, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Rupertus to our senior leadership team as we expand our services, reach new markets, and transform BitMEX from a derivatives-focused platform to a full crypto ecosystem. Our mission is to lead the digital financial revolution, and I am confident that Rupertus is uniquely suited to drive our commercial development.”

About BitMEX

BitMEX is a trading platform that offers investors access to the global digital currency financial markets. BitMEX is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. To learn more about BitMEX, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on Twitter, Telegram, and the BitMEX Blog. For further inquiries, please contact [email protected].

