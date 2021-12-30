CHTF 2021 Exhibitions Showcase Leading High-Tech Solutions

Business Wire India

The ongoing 23rd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) features 16 world-class exhibition areas taking place both online and on-site at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The exhibitions cover areas ranging from IT and environmental protection, to aerospace and smart cities, providing an unparalleled opportunity to showcase inspiring products and services that integrate new market demands, future technology and industry development trends.

IT Exhibition

The IT Exhibition is the largest specialized product exhibition at CHTF with an on-site area spanning 30,000 square meters that highlights next-generation IT technologies, products and services. Participating in the IT Exhibition’s online format this year are 436 exhibitors, including domestic and multinational giants such as Ping An Technology, BOE Technology, Fujifilm, and Seagate, which have set up a total of 835 exhibits.

Environmental Protection and Energy

This year’s focus of this year’s Environmental Protection and Energy Exhibition is on achieving China’s dual carbon goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, and related applications that can enable green development and lifestyles.

Construction Science and Technology Innovation

A key exhibition given the centrality of infrastructure and urban renewal in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, which kicked off this year, this year’s focus includes smart and green construction methods, green building materials, and advanced building technologies and products. Major online exhibitors this year include China Construction Science & Technology Group and Shenzhen SEZ Construction Group.

International Participation

The Brazilian Embassy in China, Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, and the government of Brazil’s Mato Grosso state jointly set up the Brazilian pavilion, while Poland’s Consulate General in Guangzhou and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency’s representative office in China established the Polish pavilion. The Belgian pavilion was hosted by hub.brussels and Flanders Investment & Trade, as part of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Belgium in 2021. The online format welcomed the participation of major companies, start-ups, and well-known universities from Russia, Switzerland and Hungary.

