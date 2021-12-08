Amazon.in Announces Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021

Business Wire IndiaAmazon.in today announced its first-ever – ‘Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021’. This annual property is aimed at celebrating and recognizing the best in the Smartphone and TV products that are available on Amaozn.in. The nominations for these awards will be open from 6, December 2021 and the winners will be announced on 27th December 2021 through live streaming on the Amazon.in App.
Starting today, customers can participate and vote to choose their winners in 12 categories in Smartphones and 9 categories in Television. The various categories and the nominations have been mentioned below:
Award categories for Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone Awards 2021:
Best Budget Smartphone
Best Midrange Smartphone
Best Premium Smartphone
Best Ultra-Premium Smartphone
Best Camera Smartphone
Best Battery Smartphone
Redmi 9
iQOO Z3
Mi 11X Pro 5G
iPhone 13 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Redmi 9 Activ
Redmi 9A
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra,
Samsung Galaxy M12
Redmi 9 Power
Redmi Note 10 Pro
iPhone 13 Mini
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
iPhone 13 Pro
Realme Narzo 50A
OnePlus Nord 2
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Realme Narzo 50i
OnePlus Nord CE
Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60
Redmi 10 Prime
Tecno Spark 7T
iQOO Z5
iQOO 7
iQOO 7 Legend
Tecno Spark 7T
Tecno Pova 2
Samsung M32 5G
OnePlus 9 5G
Redmi Note 10S
Samsung M12
Samsung M52 5G
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition
Samsung Galaxy M21
Oppo A74 5G
Tecno POVA 2
Realme Narzo 30
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Oppo A31
Redmi Note 10S
Nokia C01 Plus
Vivo V21
Redmi 10 Prime
Redmi Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
The Best Design Award
Best Gaming Smartphone
The Phone of the Year
Most Loved Smartphone Brand
Best Smartphone with Alexa built In
Best Truly Wireless Earbuds
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
OnePlus 9R
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
OnePlus
OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus Buds Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 5G
Mi 11X
Samsung
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
iPhone 13
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
OnePlus Nord 2
Mi
Redmi Note 10S
AirPods Pro
Mi 11X
iPhone 13
OnePlus 9 Pro
Apple
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Jabra Elite 85t
iQOO 7
iQOO 7 Legend
iPhone 13
iQOO
Mi 11X 5G
Sony WF-1000XM3
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
iQOO Z5
Oppo
Redmi Note 10 Lite
Bose QuietComfort Truly Wireless
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Tecno
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
Samsung S20 FE 5G
Realme
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
Vivo
Redmi
Award categories for Amazon Customer’s Choice Smart TV Awards 2021:
Best 32″ TVs
Best 40-43“ TVs
Best Large Screen TVs
Best Premium TVs
Best QLED TVs
Best UHD TV
Most Loved Smart TV Brand
Smart TV of the Year
Best TV with Fire TV OS
Redmi 32″ HDR
Redmi 43″ FHD
Redmi 50″ 4K
Samsung 55″ Frame 4K
iFFalcon 65″ 4K
Acer 55″ 4K
Mi
Redmi 50″ 4K
AmazonBasics 43″ 4K
Mi 32″ HDR
Mi 43″ 4K
Sony 55″ 4K
LG 65″ OLED
Vu 85″ 4K
Amazon Basics 55″ 4K
Redmi
Mi 32″ HDR
Onida 32″ HDR
OnePlus 32″ Y1
OnePlus 43″ Y1
Samsung 55″ Crystal 4K Pro
Sony 65″ 4K
TCL 65″ 4K
Hisense 55″ 4K
OnePlus
Samsung Crystal 43″ Crystal 4K
Croma 43″
Samsung 32″ Wondertainment
TCL 40″ FHD
Vu 55″ 4K
Redmi 65″ 4K
Samsung 55″ Serif
iFFalcon 55″ 4K
Samsung
OnePlus 43″ Y1
Akai 43″
LG 32″ HDR
LG 43″ FHD
Hisense 55″ 4K
TCL 65″ 4K Mini LED
OnePlus 55″ Q Series
LG 55″ 4K
Sony
Sony 55″ 4K
Samsung 43″ Crystal 4K
OnePlus 50″ U1S
OnePlus 65″ U1S
Sony 43″ FHD
LG
LG 32″ HDR
Redmi 65″ 4K
Samsung 55″ Crystal 4K Pro
TCL
TCL 40″ FHD
Hisense 65″ 4K
OnePlus 65″ U1S
TCL 65″ 4K
“The Amazon Customer’s Choice Awards 2021 is a great platform to connect with customers and know their true preferences when it comes to the wide smartphones and Television range available on Amazon.in. We are enthralled to launch this property and hoping to see some great participation from our customers. May the most loved and preferred product win,” said Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.
Easy steps to follow and vote:
Participants to click on Amazon Customers Choice Awards on Mobiles page and TV page on Amazon.in
On the page, click on the vote now button
Fill up the form
Customers can vote for up to 2 products under each category
Click on submit
Click here for more details. Link can only be accessed via mobile.