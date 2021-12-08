Amazon.in Announces Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021

Business Wire IndiaAmazon.in today announced its first-ever – ‘Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021’. This annual property is aimed at celebrating and recognizing the best in the Smartphone and TV products that are available on Amaozn.in. The nominations for these awards will be open from 6, December 2021 and the winners will be announced on 27th December 2021 through live streaming on the Amazon.in App.

Starting today, customers can participate and vote to choose their winners in 12 categories in Smartphones and 9 categories in Television. The various categories and the nominations have been mentioned below:

Award categories for Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone Awards 2021:



Best Budget Smartphone

Best Midrange Smartphone

Best Premium Smartphone

Best Ultra-Premium Smartphone

Best Camera Smartphone

Best Battery Smartphone

Redmi 9

iQOO Z3

Mi 11X Pro 5G

iPhone 13 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Redmi 9 Activ

Redmi 9A

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy M12

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Note 10 Pro

iPhone 13 Mini

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

iPhone 13 Pro

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

OnePlus Nord 2

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Realme Narzo 50i

OnePlus Nord CE

Vivo X60 Pro



Vivo X60

Redmi 10 Prime

Tecno Spark 7T

iQOO Z5

iQOO 7



iQOO 7 Legend

Tecno Spark 7T

Tecno Pova 2

Samsung M32 5G

OnePlus 9 5G





Redmi Note 10S

Samsung M12

Samsung M52 5G







Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition

Samsung Galaxy M21

Oppo A74 5G







Tecno POVA 2

Realme Narzo 30

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G









Oppo A31

Redmi Note 10S









Nokia C01 Plus

Vivo V21









Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi Note 10 Lite











Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G





















The Best Design Award

Best Gaming Smartphone

The Phone of the Year

Most Loved Smartphone Brand

Best Smartphone with Alexa built In

Best Truly Wireless Earbuds

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

OnePlus 9R

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

OnePlus

OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

Mi 11X

Samsung

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

iPhone 13

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

OnePlus Nord 2

Mi

Redmi Note 10S

AirPods Pro

Mi 11X

iPhone 13

OnePlus 9 Pro

Apple

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Jabra Elite 85t

iQOO 7

iQOO 7 Legend

iPhone 13

iQOO

Mi 11X 5G

Sony WF-1000XM3

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

iQOO Z5

Oppo

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Bose QuietComfort Truly Wireless

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Tecno





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung S20 FE 5G



Realme





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3



Vivo











Redmi





Award categories for Amazon Customer’s Choice Smart TV Awards 2021:



Best 32″ TVs

Best 40-43“ TVs

Best Large Screen TVs

Best Premium TVs

Best QLED TVs

Best UHD TV

Most Loved Smart TV Brand

Smart TV of the Year

Best TV with Fire TV OS

Redmi 32″ HDR

Redmi 43″ FHD

Redmi 50″ 4K

Samsung 55″ Frame 4K

iFFalcon 65″ 4K

Acer 55″ 4K

Mi

Redmi 50″ 4K

AmazonBasics 43″ 4K

Mi 32″ HDR

Mi 43″ 4K

Sony 55″ 4K

LG 65″ OLED

Vu 85″ 4K

Amazon Basics 55″ 4K

Redmi

Mi 32″ HDR

Onida 32″ HDR

OnePlus 32″ Y1

OnePlus 43″ Y1

Samsung 55″ Crystal 4K Pro

Sony 65″ 4K

TCL 65″ 4K

Hisense 55″ 4K

OnePlus

Samsung Crystal 43″ Crystal 4K

Croma 43″

Samsung 32″ Wondertainment

TCL 40″ FHD

Vu 55″ 4K

Redmi 65″ 4K

Samsung 55″ Serif

iFFalcon 55″ 4K

Samsung

OnePlus 43″ Y1

Akai 43″

LG 32″ HDR

LG 43″ FHD

Hisense 55″ 4K

TCL 65″ 4K Mini LED

OnePlus 55″ Q Series

LG 55″ 4K

Sony

Sony 55″ 4K





Samsung 43″ Crystal 4K

OnePlus 50″ U1S

OnePlus 65″ U1S



Sony 43″ FHD

LG

LG 32″ HDR







Redmi 65″ 4K





Samsung 55″ Crystal 4K Pro

TCL

TCL 40″ FHD







Hisense 65″ 4K





OnePlus 65″ U1S











TCL 65″ 4K













“The Amazon Customer’s Choice Awards 2021 is a great platform to connect with customers and know their true preferences when it comes to the wide smartphones and Television range available on Amazon.in. We are enthralled to launch this property and hoping to see some great participation from our customers. May the most loved and preferred product win,” said Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.

Easy steps to follow and vote:



Participants to click on Amazon Customers Choice Awards on Mobiles page and TV page on Amazon.in

On the page, click on the vote now button

Fill up the form

Customers can vote for up to 2 products under each category

Click on submit

Click here for more details. Link can only be accessed via mobile.

