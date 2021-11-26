The 13th Edition of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) Wraps up With Over 5000 Attendees, Participation From 135 Speakers From Around the World

Business Wire IndiaA total of 5000 people including game developers, publishers, investors, and gaming enthusiasts came together between 16th to 18th November at the 13th edition of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) held virtually. Global speakers who have made games like Minecraft, Borderlands, Doom and Fortnite, were a part of the conference. Unreal Engine, MPL, Junglee, AWS, Glance, YesGnome, Lakshya and Gametion, among others, were also proud sponsors of the event.

The event featured speakers that ranged from researchers, game programmers, toy & game designers, concept artists, product & design directors to CEOs of leading gaming companies, investors, and publishers. Some of the notable speakers who participated and shared insights at the conference were Torfi Frans Olafsson, Creative Director at Minecraft, Brenda Remero, CEO at Romero Games & BAFTA Awards winner and Benjamin Ellinger, VP at Digipen, a premier college in game development. From the Indian gaming industry, Ankush Gera, Founder and CEO at Junglee Games, Manish Agarwal, CEO at Nazara Technologies and Siddharth Jain, Co-Founder at PlaySimple Games were also present.

The participation this year was on par with the previous edition with almost 100 sessions and panels taking place during the event. The event featured a breadth of topics encompassing Applied Games, Art, Business & Product Management, Career, Design, Esports, Hyper-casual, Production and Technology. Attendees were able to experience cutting-edge technology in the gaming ecosystem and network with industry leaders and investors.

The Annual India Game Developer Awards were also a part of the conference with the winners being felicitated on 16th November, the 1st day of IGDC. This year, IGDC saw a record 150 entries for the awards which were the highest ever received. Some of the individuals recognized for their talents across multiple fields were Tuttifrutti Interactive for Studio Game of the Year, Playbae for Indie Game of the year, Weloadin Studio for Hypercasual Game of the year, RockLobster Games for Upcoming Game of the Year and Brahmos Interactive for Student Game of the year. In the past, many winners have also gone on to achieve several international accolades. Along with exciting cash awards, all the winners and runners got two IGDC tickets for next year’s event as well.

This year, IGDC also marked the return of BYOG (Build Your Own Game) – India’s oldest game jam, seeing game developers across the country compete together to make a game within a limited amount of time across various themes.

“This was our second year hosting a virtual edition which helped us see amazing participation from India and abroad. We were able to bring various notable speakers from across the globe to participate in the event. It was great to witness so many people exploring the different aspects of the gaming industry and the opportunities it has to offer,” said Rajesh Rao, Convener, IGDC. “We are grateful for their participation and elated by this year’s response to our line-up, workshops, and the various opportunities presented at IGDC which has motivated us to keep hosting more such events in the future. As we wrap up this year, we are hopeful that this year’s success will result in boosting the overall growth of the gaming industry and more success stories come out of it.”

The India Game Developer Conference is a one-of-its-kind “by the industry, for the industry” initiative that does a tremendous job in supporting and empowering game developers with insights, upskilling and networking opportunities.

For more information, visit the event website: https://indiagdc.com/2021/

