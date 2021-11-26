Salud Adds Three New Fresh and Classy Variants to Its RTD Portfolio

Business Wire India

Urban lifestyle brand, Salud Beverages, has been changing the ready-to-drink segment by uncomplicating the drinking experience with G&T 2.0. It is now launching 3 more pour-and-enjoy variants – A Watermelon & Mint G&T 2.0, Salud Strong, and Salud Sonic. With the introduction of these three new offerings, the brand strengthens its portfolio of easy-to-drink beverages that enable people to unwind, bond with their tribe, and celebrate life in an uncomplicated way – Life 2.0, they call it.



Like the original G&T 2.0 lineup, these three new drinks are pre-mixes and refreshers, that are easy and convenient for backyard chilling, camping and hiking, poolside lounging or picnics in the park. Nothing beats the ease of a portable, anytime-anywhere convenience in a bottle. No mixers or shakers or extra ingredients required! Take your party spirit to new heights, no matter where you are. Try out these fresh new Salud drinks.



WATERMELON & MINT G&T 2.0

The oh-so-cooling vitality of watermelon and the zesty thrill of mint meet for an experience like a summer holiday in a bottle.



STRONG

Classic English Juniper-crafted gin gets an update with an effervescent aerated twist and a stronger kick.



SONIC

SOda and toNIC – a classic Japanese mix – with an Indian twist highlights this low-sugar gin refresher with just 99 calories.



Also, from Salud are Salud Sessions –compilations of deep chill music vibes in collaboration with top DJs and Salud Merchandise – range of exclusive clothing and accessories. All with the trademark Salud vibe of being gender agnostic and completely inclusive.



There’s never been a better time to enter the uncomplicated ready-to-drink world.



Salud Beverages

Price: INR 130/-

Available at all retail outlets

