Salud Adds Three New Fresh and Classy Variants to Its RTD Portfolio

Nov 26, 2021

Business Wire India
Urban lifestyle brand, Salud Beverages, has been changing the ready-to-drink segment by uncomplicating the drinking experience with G&T 2.0. It is now launching 3 more pour-and-enjoy variants – A Watermelon & Mint G&T 2.0, Salud Strong, and Salud Sonic. With the introduction of these three new offerings, the brand strengthens its portfolio of easy-to-drink beverages that enable people to unwind, bond with their tribe, and celebrate life in an uncomplicated way – Life 2.0, they call it. 
 
Like the original G&T 2.0 lineup, these three new drinks are pre-mixes and refreshers, that are easy and convenient for backyard chilling, camping and hiking, poolside lounging or picnics in the park. Nothing beats the ease of a portable, anytime-anywhere convenience in a bottle. No mixers or shakers or extra ingredients required! Take your party spirit to new heights, no matter where you are. Try out these fresh new Salud drinks.
 
WATERMELON & MINT G&T 2.0
The oh-so-cooling vitality of watermelon and the zesty thrill of mint meet for an experience like a summer holiday in a bottle.
 
STRONG
Classic English Juniper-crafted gin gets an update with an effervescent aerated twist and a stronger kick.
 
SONIC
SOda and toNIC – a classic Japanese mix – with an Indian twist highlights this low-sugar gin refresher with just 99 calories.
 
Also, from Salud are Salud Sessions –compilations of deep chill music vibes in collaboration with top DJs and Salud Merchandise – range of exclusive clothing and accessories. All with the trademark Salud vibe of being gender agnostic and completely inclusive.
 
There’s never been a better time to enter the uncomplicated ready-to-drink world.
 
Salud Beverages
Price: INR 130/-
Available at all retail outlets

