Kioxia Delivers PCIe® 4.0 Performance to Everyday PC Users

Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it has bolstered its lineup of PCIe® 4.0 solid state drives (SSDs) with the addition of the KIOXIA BG5 Series. Designed to bring a suitable balance of performance, cost and power to everyday gamers and PC users, the KIOXIA BG5 Series is built with a PCIe® 64 GT/s interface (Gen4 x4 lanes) and accelerated by Kioxia’s fifth-generation BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory technology.

As a virtual multi-LUN (VML)-enabled client SSD, the KIOXIA BG5 Series unlocks back-end flash performance while maintaining affordability, making it an especially attractive option for a wide range of commercial and consumer notebooks and desktops. KIOXIA BG5 SSDs also support the latest matured Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to realize a finely optimized DRAM-less SSD. The KIOXIA BG5 ships in a compact M.2 2230 single-sided, thermally optimized form factor enabling mobility and work-from-home lifestyles. M.2 2280 single-sided form factor versions are also available.

The KIOXIA BG5 Series is available in capacities of 256, 512 and 1024 gigabytes (GB).

Key features include:

Up to 3,500 MB/s sequential read and 2,900 MB/s sequential write

Up to 500,000 IOPS random read and 450,000 IOPS random write

Support for the latest TCG Pyrite and Opal standards, as well as End-to-End Data Protection ensures datais secure whether at home or in the office[1].

Forward-looking support for the NVMe 1.4 feature set and basic management command over System Management Bus (SMBus)

Power Loss Notification signal support to protect data against forced shut downs

The KIOXIA BG5 Series is now sampling to key industry partners and customers.

Follow the link below for more on the new KIOXIA BG5 Series SSDs.

https://business.kioxia.com/en-jp/ssd/client-ssd.html#bg5

Notes

[1] Availability of security/encryption options may vary by region.

* Definition of capacity: Kioxia defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

*PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.

*NVMe is a registered or unregistered mark of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

*All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with “memory” by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006371/en/

