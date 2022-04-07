MetLife Foundation Supports Food Aid Foundation in Providing Food Supplies to B40 Families Affected by the Recent Floods

Business Wire India

AmMetLife Insurance Berhad (AmMetLife) and MetLife Foundation are supporting Food Aid Foundation to provide food supplies for the B40 families affected by the recent flooding in Malaysia. Through the collaboration, over 4,320 flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will have access to basic food supplies.

Commenting on the support being provided by the MetLife Foundation, AmMetLife CEO Lee Jiau Jiunn said: “A large number of households across Malaysia have been severely impacted by the recent flooding. Access to food and clean water has been a challenge for them. In times like these, it was important for us to step up and team up with Food Aid Foundation, to reach out to the affected families and help ease their burden by contributing vital food supplies.”

The Food Aid Foundation secures Halal-certified, surplus food from manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers. The Food Aid Foundation then works with local charity partners to distribute food to those who need it the most.

In thanking MetLife Foundation for the contribution, Founder of Food Aid Foundation, Rick Chee said: “This is our second collaboration with MetLife Foundation over the past two years and we are extremely grateful for the continued support. This much needed contribution will help us continue our work in feeding the underprivileged families who have been displaced or lost their livelihood due to the floods.”

About AmMetLife

AmMetLife is a strategic partnership between AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank Group) and MetLife International Holdings LLC (MetLife). AmMetLife offers a comprehensive range of life assurance and wealth protection solutions distributed through a combination of over 200 AmBank and AmMetLife branded branch offices, in addition to the strength of its authorised life insurance agents nationwide.

The strategic partnership combines the international expertise and financial strength of MetLife with the local strength and reach of AmBank Group to create a customer-centric and modern life assurance solutions provider in Malaysia.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to expanding opportunities for low- and moderate-income people around the world. We partner with nonprofit organizations through three focus areas: financial health, economic inclusion, and resilient communities while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since 1976, MetLife Foundation has contributed nearly $1 billion (USD) to support communities where MetLife has a presence. Our grant making efforts have reached more than 17.3 million low- and moderate-income individuals in 42 countries. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit: https://www.metlife.com/sustainability/MetLife-sustainability/MetLife-Foundation/

About Food Aid Malaysia

Food Aid Foundation is the first organization Malaysia to rescue perishable and non-perishable excess food. Established in 2013, our mission is to reduced food wastage and alleviate hunger and malnourishment in Malaysia.

We collect and distribute surplus food on a daily basis to our beneficiaries consisting of welfare and charitable homes, shelters, poor families, destitute, other NGO’s, refugee communities and soup kitchen.

While the statistics of edible food being send to landfill stands at 4,000 tones daily, we face issues of malnourishment and lack of nutritious food among those living in poverty.

We made a link of helping to reduce food waste and helping people in need with food donations in many ways:

 Nutritious food for charities where nutritious food can be channeled to charity and people in need.

 Savings for charities save on grocery bills for charity organization and poor family so the funds can be redirected to education, medical, rehabilitation, utilities and other expenses.

 CSR for food donors by increasing positive impact on community engagement with the local community by donating excess food and helping to alleviate hunger.

 Protecting the environment by ensuring good food be donated rather than going to landfill and helps reduce the negative impact of food waste on the environment.

