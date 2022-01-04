Hrishikesh, the Elder Son of Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Weds Pune's Akanksha Ladkat in a Splendid Ceremony

Business Wire India

Hrishikesh Datar, Director, Al Adil Group (UAE) and the elder son of Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Al Adil group has become the ‘Son-in-law of Pune’. Hrishikesh has tied the knot with Akanksha Ladkat, daughter of Sameer Ladkat, a well-known businessman from Pune. The splendid wedding ceremony took place here in Koregaon Park area at the Ladkat residence, lasting three days abiding by the rules of the pandemic.



The marriage was performed with traditional Indian style and was attended by the members and relatives of both Datar and Ladkat families. Well-known personalities from politics and business fields also graced the occasion. Prominent names among them included Ramdas Athavale, Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, Bhai Jagtap, Congress Party Mumbai President, Dhananjay Mahadik, Ex-MP, Dhananjay Mane Patil, Ex. MLA, Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil University, Dr. Bhagyashri Patil, Pro Vice Chancellor, Padmashree Dr. Pratap Sinha Jadhav, and Mrs. Geeta Jadhav, Dr. Yogesh Jadhav, and Mrs. Smita Jadhav. On behalf of Datar and Ladkat families Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Mrs. Vandana Datar, Rohit Datar, Sameer Ladkat, and Mrs. Manasi Ladkat welcomed the invitees.

Hrishikesh, the elder son of Dhananjay and Vandana, is an apt representation of the modern entrepreneurial generation. He completed his early education from reputed schools in UAE and India. He studied in a Pune school for some time. In 2015, he graduated with a degree in business and technology. He joined Al Adil Group in early 2016 as an intern and learned the ins and outs of business under his father’s tutelage. Currently, he is the Director of the company and actively leading various eCommerce projects for the same. The bride Akanksha is also a business management graduate.

