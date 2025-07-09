Motorola Launches moto g96 5G – a True Bestseller Upgrade That Disrupts India’s Sub-20K Market with Segment-Leading Features Including 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED Display with IP68 Protection, 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 700C OIS Camera with Moto Ai, and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, at an Unbelievable Starting Price of Just Rs. 17,999

The moto g96 5G marks the next big upgrade in the under Rs. 20,000 segment , building on the legacy of the bestselling moto g85 5G — last year’s highest-selling smartphone in its segment. The new moto g96 5G brings flagship-level features to an even wider audience.

The moto g96 5G features the segment’s best 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED FHD+ Display with IP68 underwater protection for the first time in the g-series, along with Display Colour Boost and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The moto g96 5G boasts segment’s best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 700C camera , powered by moto AI , with 4K video recording from all lenses — yet another first for the g-series, delivering incredible photos and videos in any lighting condition.

The smartphone is powered by the segment’s leading Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, giving fast and reliable performance with outstanding battery efficiency and improved camera output.

The moto g96 5G comes in four ultra-premium vegan leather designs with Pantone-curated colours and is super lightweight (178g), ultra-slim (7.93mm), stylish, and easy to hold. It is available in Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue.

The moto g96 5G also comes with the in-built 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and is also available in 8GB + 128GB variant.

Boasting a 5500mAh battery , the moto g96 5G delivers up to 42 hours of runtime , thanks to its battery optimization.

The device will go on sale starting 16th July 2025, 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an effective starting price of just Rs. 17,999.

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India’s leading AI smartphone brand*, today announced the launch of the moto g96 5G — the first g-series smartphone of the year and the true successor to last year’s best-selling smartphone under Rs. 20,000, the moto g85 5G. Redefining the sub Rs. 20,000 segment, the moto g96 5G brings flagship-level features, including a segment-best 144Hz 3D curved pOLED FHD+ display with IP68 underwater protection, a segment-best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 700C camera powered by moto AI and 4K video recording from all lenses, and a segment-leading Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor with an AnTuTu score of up to 650K. It also boasts a premium vegan leather design, is ultra-slim and lightweight, and comes in four Pantone-curated colours with a 5500mAh battery offering up to 42 hours of runtime. The moto g96 5G features in-built 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage, and is available at an effective starting price of just Rs. 17,999 (8+128GB variant)

The moto g96 5G sets a new benchmark in its segment with the segment’s leading 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED display, paired with IP68 underwater protection for the first time on a g series smartphone. The 6.67” FHD+ pOLED display delivers a bright, vivid, and immersive viewing experience with latest Display Colour Boost technology, 10-bit colour depth, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut for lifelike cinematic visuals. With a peak brightness of 1600nits, the screen adapts effortlessly to different lighting conditions while maintaining power efficiency. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth scrolling and gameplay, intelligently adjusting based on content to save battery. The 3D curved endless-edge design further elevates entertainment experience.

Protected by ultra-durable IP68-rated water resistance and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, the screen resists scratches and everyday damage, while Smart Water Touch keeps the display responsive even with wet hands.

The moto g96 5G raises the bar with the segment’s best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 700C camera, delivering stunning photos and videos in all lighting conditions. Optical Image Stabilization reduces blur for sharper shots, even in low light. Powered by moto AI, the camera system introduces intelligent features like AI Photo Enhancement, AI Super Zoom, AI Auto Smile Capture, and Tilt Shift Mode. Notably, the moto g96 5G is the only phone in its segment capable of recording 4K video from all lenses, enabling ultra-high-resolution video capture from every angle. The versatile rear setup includes an 8MP ultra-wide + macro + depth sensor in a 3-in-1 configuration — offering a 120º ultra-wide lens for expansive scenes and a macro lens for detailed close-ups. On the front, it houses the segment’s only 32MP selfie camera with 4K video recording, delivering bright, crisp selfies with enhanced low-light performance and professional-grade video quality. Complementing this is the seamless integration of Google Photos’ AI-powered tools including Magic Eraser to remove distractions, Photo Unblur to sharpen soft images, and Magic Editor, which enables users to effortlessly reposition, resize, and enhance elements in their photos using generative AI.

Powering the moto g96 5G is the segment-leading Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, built on a 4nm chipset that delivers fast, reliable performance with outstanding battery efficiency, achieving an AnTuTu score of up to 650K. The device comes equipped with in-built 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also comes in an alternate variant with 8GB + 128GB storage, while RAM Boost 3.0 dynamically expands memory up to 24GB by using storage as virtual RAM ensuring smooth multitasking across apps. The moto g96 5G enables a faster 5G experience with support for 13 5G bands, VoNR, and 4-carrier aggregation, delivering stronger connectivity and improved download speeds.

Moving from function to form, the moto g96 5G features a premium endless edge design with a perfectly integrated camera housing and 3D curved ultra-premium build that feels sleek and refined in hand. Weighing just 178g with an ultra-thin profile of 7.93mm, it is one of the lightest and slimmest phones in its segment. Available in four trending Pantone-curated colours — Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue — each finish comes in a stylish vegan leather texture that is comfortable to grip and resists fingerprints.

The moto g96 5G powered with a massive 5500mAh battery with up to 42 hours of runtime all thanks to smart battery optimization that maximizes every charge. It comes with a 33W TurboPower™ charger that delivers a full day’s power in just 15 minutes. Enjoy immersive sound with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res Audio, and Moto Spatial Sound for a rich audio experience.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India, said, “At Motorola, our mission is to make advanced technology more meaningful and accessible to everyone. With the moto g96 5G we continue to make premium innovation more inclusive. This launch represents our commitment to offering segment-leading features at disruptive price points, enabling more consumers to access the kind of smart, high-performance technology that was once limited to flagship devices. It’s a step forward in our ongoing mission to democratize advanced smartphone experiences”

The moto g96 5G offers a powerful software experience with Smart Connect 2.0, allowing wireless connection to TVs or PCs for gaming, video calls, and more. Features like Cross Device Search, Swipe to Share, and Swipe to Stream enable seamless multitasking. Security is covered with Moto Secure 3.0 powered by ThinkShield, while Family Spaces 3.0 allows screen time management and remote assistance. Running on Hello UI (Android 15), the device guarantees 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates for a smooth, secure experience.

Availability:

The moto g96 5G will be available in two storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage — and will come in four stunning Pantone™-curated colours: Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue. Sales begin 16th July 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India, including Reliance Digital.

Pricing:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 17,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs. 19,999

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g96-5g/p/itm93452c0761719?pid=MOBHB3SZ2ZUQQQ9U

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 449)

– Cashback worth Rs. 2000

– Partner coupons worth Rs. 8000

To know more about the offer – https://share.google/EUUTQB8INUvMLXb4s

*As Per TechArc India’s Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

