LdotR Secures Undisclosed Angel Investment Led by Key Capital (Dubai) and Information Solutions Media (Singapore)

Aims to grow its global footprint to markets including ASEAN, the Middle East, and China

Plans to expand its enterprise digital brand protection services

LdotR, a leading provider of enterprise-focused digital brand protection, domain portfolio management, and strategic advisory for the new gTLD ecosystem, today announced the successful closure of a strategic funding round. The investment will support the company’s continued growth, drive platform enhancements, and expand service capabilities—further strengthening LdotR’s position as a trusted partner to global enterprises navigating complex challenges in digital brand security and domain strategy. The funding will further accelerate the business, which has already doubled over the past couple of years.

Led by Basil Moftah, Managing Partner, Key Capital, Dubai and Mark Garlinghouse, Director, Information Solutions Media, Singapore, the angel round includes Jerry Lim, Group Managing Director, Grab-Singapore; David Yu Liu, Senior Executive and Consultant Information Industry-Beijing, China; and Vinay Hebbar, Executive Vice-President, Enterprise at Harvard Business Impact.

LdotR will use the funding to grow its global footprint, expanding to markets including ASEAN, the Middle East, and China. The funding amount will further be used to accelerate the development of its technology stack, expand advisory capabilities, and scale operations to support brand owners. Expanding advisory and support services for applicants for dotBrands in the upcoming 2026 ICANN new gTLD application window will be a key focus for the brand.

Talking about the funding announcement, Vinay Singh, Co-founder & CEO of LdotR, said, “As brands move faster into digital-first models, protection of their brand online and their domain strategy becomes core to reputation, security, and long-term growth. This funding empowers us to deepen our support for enterprise clients looking to safeguard their digital assets and prepare for the next wave of internet evolution.”

Basil Moftah, an Advisor, Investor, and Board Member at numerous global technology companies, said, “LdotR is solving a complex and underappreciated problem at scale. As the internet grows and technology plays a bigger role for business, the need for robust brand protection and domain intelligence will only grow. Their approach is both policy-aware and tech-first — exactly what global enterprises need.”

The angel investors plan to be actively involved in advising LdotR on the emerging trends, market developments and the regional dynamics helping LdotR innovate and serve its customers better and efficiently.

Mark Garlinghouse, who has extensive experience in the information industry, especially with content, SaaS workflow tools, and analytics, said, “The LdotR team brings deep domain knowledge and sharp execution to a space that’s increasingly mission-critical for brands. I’m excited to support their vision to help organizations proactively manage digital risks and strategically own their digital namespaces.”

LdotR has built a reputation for helping businesses anticipate risks, optimize their domain portfolios, and enforce their digital brand rights globally. The company’s blend of consulting and platform-based services is designed for forward-thinking organizations that recognize domain governance as an essential part of brand management.

Since its inception, LdotR has helped numerous Indian and global brands streamline their domain portfolios, identify and mitigate online and impersonation threats, and prepare for branded TLD opportunities. With this capital infusion, the company aims to expand its influence and capabilities on a global scale.