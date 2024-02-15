ScioTeq Expands Operations into Bangalore, India for Advanced Visualization & Computing Displays

ScioTeq, a leading provider of mission-critical defense and avionics visualization and computing solutions, announces the establishment in Bangalore, India of ScioTeq Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ScioTeq bv. This move will further extend ScioTeq’s global presence by providing Sales, Procurement and Services at its Bangalore location. Additionally, by joining with local partners it will position ScioTeq to support local trade sales and manufacturing of its products and solutions for the Defense market.

ScioTeq Group Worldwide Locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

This move aligns with the “Make in India” initiative of the Government of India to create and encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in India and incentivize dedicated investments into manufacturing. The policy creates a conducive environment for business investment, while building a modern structure and opening new sectors for capital investment. It also creates additional jobs that align with the government’s mantra “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self Reliant India) which is focused on promoting indigenization in the Defense sector.

“ScioTeq is excited to evolve our long-term relationship with India’s defense community to the next level with this newly established subsidiary,” said ScioTeq Vice President of Defense & Security, Klaas Peerlinck. “It confirms our commitment as a partner in India’s defense manufacturing establishment as well as providing a base to provide dedicated service and sales needs.”

India’s Defense budget is the fourth largest in the world thus providing various opportunities for Defense industries to engage and partner with them as they develop and upgrade their military capabilities. ScioTeq, the largest independent advanced visualization company globally, has engaged with the Indian defense establishment for over two decades, providing critical visualization solutions. This long-term experience in the country, robust portfolio of visualization and computing displays and now a local base of operations, amply positions ScioTeq for future growth and provides the Indian Defense sector with visualization and computing solutions across all three of its services – the Navy, Army, and Air Force.

“We welcome the move by ScioTeq in incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary in India to drive indigenous manufacturing of their products. We value our association and look forward to working with them,” said Mr. Arun Ramchandani, Head of Larsen & Toubro Defence (L&T). L&T is a multinational Indian conglomerate engaged in various industry sectors including defense.

About ScioTeq

ScioTeq has 35+ years’ experience designing, engineering and manufacturing high-tech, innovative, life- and mission-critical computing & visualization solutions for the Air Traffic Control, Avionics and Defense & Security markets. With headquarters in Belgium and five additional locations worldwide, they are a trusted partner in advanced computing & visualization solutions. ScioTeq products are used in the air, on the ground and at sea, delivering mission-critical information to operators on some of the most advanced platforms on the planet and in some of the most challenging environments.

