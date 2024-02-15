Motorola Disrupts Entry Level Smartphone Market with moto g04 at Effective Price of Rs. 6,249*

The moto g04 boasts stunning design and comes with four amazing never-before-seen colours made from premium materials, a punch-hole 16.66 cm (6.6”) IPS LCD 90 Hz display for ultimate entertainment at an incredible budget friendly effective price starting Rs. 6,249*

Consumers will also be able to get an additional Rs. 750 off on exchange as part of the launch offer in 4GB + 64GB variant, making the effective price of the device just Rs. 6,249 and Rs. 7,999 respectively. Moto g04 will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India, starting 22nd February 2024, 12PM onwards.

Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand launched its latest entry level smartphone today, the moto g04. It comes with a premium design with acrylic glass finish (PMMA) and will be available in 4 attractive colours. It also features a 16.66 cm (6.6”) IPS LCD punch-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate. The moto g04 is also India’s most affordable smartphone with the latest Android™ 14. Furthermore, the moto g04 delivers powerful performance with its built-in 4GB or 8GB RAM which can be extended up to 16GB with RAM boost feature and 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2 storage with UNISOC T606 chipset, and a massive 5000mAh battery. Additionally, it features IP52 water-repellent design, a rarity in this price range, and a 16MP AI camera with a Quad Pixel camera system for superb pictures, whether in daylight or low light



The moto g04 boasts an exceptional design, beautifully crafted from premium materials. Its streamlined camera housing feels great in hand and the device is extremely thin just 7.99mm and lightweight just 178g making it one of the lightest and slimmest smartphone in the segment. Moreover, the side-mounted fingerprint reader ensures an easy and fast unlock along with high-quality matte finish on the back of the phone making it look as good as it feels. Available in four vibrant colours, namely Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange, the moto g04 compliments every style. The IP52 water-repellent design also ensures the device stays protected even with light spills and splashes.



Users can enjoy a multidimensional audio-visual experience owing to the punch-hole 16.66 cm (6.6”) 90 Hz display with a High Brightness mode complemented by a powerful Dolby Atmos® speaker. The display offers an immersive experience, eliminating all distractions and disturbances. High Brightness mode automatically adjusts the display outdoors so it’s easier to see, reaching peak brightness levels of up to 537 NITS. Conversely, the Night Light mode tints the screen amber, making the display easier to view in dim or poor lighting conditions. Matching such a remarkable display, Dolby Atmos® adds another dimension of audio, offering greater depth, clarity, and details.



The moto g04 comes with Android 14, the only phone in its segment to do so. With this, users can make their devices more personal, protected, and accessible while getting privacy updates for health, safety, and data. With enhanced PIN security that recommends users set a 6-digit PIN, upon finishing which the device unlocks automatically without any friction. Additionally, the Health Connect feature acts as a central way to connect and sync all the data from various fitness apps in one place, for a more holistic view. Another feature is the flash notifications that alert the users by turning on the flash and screen light for incoming calls, so they don’t miss a notification.



Ensuring an unmatched performance, the moto g04 comes with built-in 8GB/4GB RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB with RAM boost feature. Coupled with a reliable UNISOC T606 chipset, and UFS 2.2 storage that enables faster read-write speeds, the moto g04 makes multitasking seamless. The moto g04 offers two storage options of 64GB and 128GB which can be further expanded to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card and it also features a triple sim card slot.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India, said, “We are pleased to announce yet another addition to our g series smartphones – the moto g04. This device is a true embodiment of our commitment to providing users with attractive design, disruptive features at outstanding price points. As India’s most affordable Android 14 smartphone, moto g04 enables users to experience cutting-edge technology without compromising on essential features. With this launch, we continue to make significant strides in our pursuit to democratise technology by empowering individuals to explore, connect and experience like never before.”



The moto g04 comes with a massive 5000mAh battery that offers outstanding backup and supports 15W charging. It also comes with an IP52 rated water repellent design and a 16MP AI-powered camera that captures beautiful photos with the help of automatic AI enhancements. Loaded with smart features like HDR and Portrait mode, to generate professional-looking shots automatically. Moreover, consumers can click better selfies owing to the device’s 5MP front camera with face retouch, for social media worthy clicks every time. Other notable features included in the camera system are Timelapse, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Leveller among others.



Availability:

The moto g04 will be available in four beautiful colours: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange, featuring acrylic glass (PMMA) finish with a matte texture that makes it scratch-resistant.

moto g04 will be available in two memory & storage variants with built-in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage; and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 22nd February 2024, 12PM onwards.



Launch Price:

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs. 6,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 7,999

Affordability Offers~:

Additional Rs. 750 on exchange for 4GB + 64GB variant.

Effective Price with offer:

4GB + 64GB: Rs. 6,249

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 7,999



To know more about the product visit:



https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g04/p/itm697d6b05ee342?pid=MOBGUFK4HDHHKJPP

https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g04-e7gc-coming-soon-store



Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 4,500 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 399)

– Cashback worth Rs. 2000

– Partner coupons worth Rs. 2500

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g04-offer-2024



*Including exchange offer

~ Available in select channels

** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 8GB of Virtual RAM

^In Motorola portfolio



moto g04

Spec Detail Operating System Android™ 14 System Architecture/ Processor UNISOC T606 processor with 2xA75 1.6GHz + 6xA55 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 650MHz ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU Memory 4GB RAM, expandable up to 8GB with RAM Boost*

8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost* Storage 64GB/128GB built-in | up to 1TB microSD card expandable

UFS 2.2 Body PMMA Dimensions 163.49 x 74.53 x 7.99mm Weight 178.8g Water protection IP52 – Water-repellent design Display 16.66cm (6.56″) display Display Technology IPS LCD | 90Hz refresh rate | HiD Display Resolution HD+ (1612 x 720p) | 269ppi Display Aspect Ratio 20:9 Display certifications N/A Battery 5000mAh Battery Life 40.5 hours (claim: 40 hours of battery) Charging 15W device charging capable | 5V3A Bands (by model)* 4G: LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41

3G: 1/5/8

2G: 3/5/8 Main Rear Camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) | PDAF Flash Single LED flash Rear camera software Shooting modes:

Photo

​Portrait

Night

Vision Artificial intelligence:

Google Lens™ integration Other features:

HDR

Leveler

Timer

Assistive Grid

Watermark

Rear camera video software Shooting modes:

Video

Timelapse ​Other features:

Snap in Video Recording Rear camera video capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Front camera hardware 5MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) Front camera software Shooting modes:

Photo

​Portrait Artificial intelligence:

Face Retouch

Mirror Other features:

HDR

Leveler

Assistive Grid

Watermark

Timer Front camera video capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Front camera video software Shooting modes:

Video

Timelapse Other features:

Snap in Video Recording SIM Card Dedicated SIM (2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD) [Triple Card Slot] FM Radio Yes Speakers Single speaker with Dolby Atmos® Microphones 1 Headset Jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth® Technology Bluetooth® 5.0 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz + 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot Ports Type-C port (USB 2.0) Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer Security Side fingerprint reader | Face unlock Inbox Accessories Headset, protective cover, protective film, 10W charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool My UX Display: Ambient display

Gestures: Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Sidebar, Double press power key, Press and hold power button Voice control Google Assistant Colors Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange Device name moto g04

​