Explore the Coolest Art Experiences Along Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour This Spring

Whether you’re up for brand new events or the comeback of top exhibitions, discover incredible art experiences on both sides of Victoria Harbour this March and beyond.

It’s that time of year again! Hong Kong is gearing up to host an array of creative experiences this spring. From a mesmerising new team Lab installation to much-anticipated annual events like Art Basel Hong Kong, travellers will be immersed in art on the banks of Victoria Harbour.

Dazzling New Experiences to Explore

1. Art@Harbour 2024: teamLab “Continuous”

Kick-start your artsy adventure with teamLab’s groundbreaking “Continuous” installation on Central Harbourfront. Part of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD)’s Art@Harbour 2024 (25 March-2 June), hundreds of glowing egg-shaped structures come alive with ever-changing colors and sounds, responding to visitors’ interactions.

2. WestK FunFest: “Ephemeral”

Next, admire digital art facades illuminating the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, then continue the evening at WestK FunFest (16 March-7 April), where an award-winning, large-scale immersive art installation features a world of giant, vibrant inflatable “bubble-tecture”.

ComplexCon Hong Kong

A must for pop culture lovers, ComplexCon Hong Kong (22-24 March) will also be in town. The expertly curated festival features the world’s most influential brands and artists, creating an unforgettable experience that blends fashion, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more. It will be making its international debut at AsiaWorld Expo, just minutes away from Hong Kong International Airport.

Landmark Art Events Return

3. Art Basel Hong Kong

A cornerstone of art season, Art Basel Hong Kong needs no introduction. Taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 28-30 March, the prestigious art fair will return with more than 240 world-class galleries and 16 large-scale installations.

4. Art Central

Celebrating the return to Central Harbourfront since 2019, Art Central (28-31 March, Preview on 27 March) will once again showcase boundary-pushing contemporary art from the region’s most forward-thinking galleries, as well as a new sector, “Neo”, devoted to first-time exhibitors.

5. Hong Kong Palace Museum & 6. M+

Love the classics? In West Kowloon Cultural District, one of the harbour’s coolest districts, see masterpieces from London’s National Gallery at the Hong Kong Palace Museum’s “Botticelli to Van Gogh” exhibition (through 11 April), then pop over to M+ for the impressive “Noir & Blanc” exhibition on black-and-white photography (opening on 16 March).