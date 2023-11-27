Tabasco Mall: A Premier Lifestyle Destination Set to Transform North Kerala

North Kerala is set to undergo a transformation with the imminent opening of Tabasco Mall at Kanhangad in Kasaragod. This upcoming establishment promises a heightened retail and entertainment experience, featuring diverse shopping, entertainment, and dining options. Equipped with modern amenities, the mall aims to redefine the local lifestyle landscape, offering a dynamic hub for residents and visitors alike.

The mall will have a diverse range of offerings, including retail outlets, a delectable food court, a convenient hypermarket, a state-of-the-art multiplex, an exhilarating game zone, and ample parking space for a hassle-free shopping experience.

Situated in the heart of Kanhangad, the mall is poised to cater to the discerning needs and desires of the local community. The people of Kasaragod and the surrounding areas will soon have access to a high-end shopping experience right in their backyard. Tabasco Mall is more than just a mall; it’s an urban retreat designed to cater to the aspirations of every visitor.

A carefully curated tenant mix is one of the standout features of the mall. It would feature a stellar lineup of major national, international, and local brands. Shoppers can look forward to a wide variety of options, ensuring there is something for everyone. From the latest fashion trends to delectable dining options and thrilling entertainment, Tabasco Mall would have it all.

In addition to creating a vibrant shopping and entertainment hub, the mall would contribute to the local community by generating huge employment opportunities. This development is also expected to contribute significantly to the revenue of local bodies in terms of taxes, supporting the growth and well-being of the state.

With construction and preparations in their final stages, Tabasco Mall is now ready for fit-out, and the countdown to the grand opening has begun. Tabasco Mall invites everyone to witness the transformation of Kanhangad’s retail and entertainment scene as Tabasco Mall will open its doors soon.