Seagram’s Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Presents Select Films, Select Conversations

The On-Ground format : This live format travels to three hubs in India – Gurugram, Kolkata and Pune – bringing together some of the most dynamic and discerning film artistes from Indian cinema for an evening of engaging discussions, interactive conversations, and screenings of some of the select movies from the celebrated short film platform, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films

: This live format travels to three hubs in India – Gurugram, Kolkata and Pune – bringing together some of the most dynamic and discerning film artistes from Indian cinema for an evening of engaging discussions, interactive conversations, and screenings of some of the select movies from the celebrated short film platform, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films The On-Air format: A unique chat show concept spread across three episodes, where five prominent voices from the film industry – Jim Sarbh, Vijay Verma, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi and Sujoy Ghosh – discuss all things cinema with host Mandira Bedi. The On-air Episodes will be launched with the brand’s streaming partners, Jio Cinema

A pioneer in the short film format in India, Seagram’s Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films presents. The celebrated short film platform has always recognized and fostered a creative environment encouraging brilliance in short format film making. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films over the years has won 6 Filmfare awards and Oscar qualifications which has made the platform the largest and most credible destination for short films in India. Through this interactive activation platform, the brand aims to foster a creative environment for artists in the industry in two unique and engaging formats with host Mandira Bedi.

The first of three on-ground events took place at DLF Club, Phase IV, Gurugram on Saturday, November 25. During the evening, host Mandira Bedi held an engaging conversation with Vijay Varma, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin and Swanand Kirkire. ‘Short Films – The Select Choice’ being the theme of the evening, the discussions revolved around the evolution of Indian cinema, diversity of genres and the short film format. It covered the evolution of the cinematic landscape from full length Feature films to Short Films, OTT and Anthologies. The conversation received immense engagement from the audience present at the event. This was followed by the screening of select Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.



Commenting on the ideology behind the activation platform, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Through the years, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has evolved, creating an ecosystem that brings world class storytelling to curious and discerning audiences, thus becoming ‘the’ destination for Indian short films. Select Films, Select Conversations, the brand’s interactive platform, is an embodiment of this ideology, where we seek to explore the originality and creativity of the short film format and set it in the context of cinema today.”

Speaking about her association with the platform as the host, actress Mandira Bedi said, “I am thrilled to be associated with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. Getting to interact with different storytellers, artistes and understanding their diverse perspectives on cinema is a wonderful opportunity. I’m looking forward to all the riveting conversations, behind the scenes stories about the short film universe and the interactions with #TheSelectOnes.”

Actor Vijay Varma said, “It really feels nice to be a part of this unique platform provided by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. Any opportunity that brings together artists and stirs up conversations around cinema is precious to me. It’s a great learning experience.”

Lyricist and Actor Swanand Kirkire spoke about the platform, sharing, “The Indian film industry has evolved tremendously since the time I started my career. There are so many different kinds of films being made and appreciated today. When it comes to short films, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has been a real gamechanger. The platform brings out the brilliance of short films like nothing else. I am happy to be associated with them in their endeavor to foster a creative environment for artists in this industry.”

Actor Huma Qureshi said, “I am so happy to see Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films curate an evening where select artistes and storytellers known for their craft come together under one roof and talk all things cinema. From discussing different genres to personal processes, it is absolutely amazing to be a part of this. I look forward to more such opportunities in the future!”

Actor Kalki Koechlin shared, “With the changing content consumption patterns in today’s world, it’s an exciting time for cinema in India. I feel it is a transformational time for our industry and it is platforms like these that bring about the positive shift. I am delighted to have the opportunity to delve deeper into the world of cinema thanks to Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.”

After successfully kicking off in Gurugram, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is set to travel to Kolkata and Pune in December 2023. This will be followed by the release of on-air episodes.