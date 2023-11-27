Press Release India

Last Day of CRED’s Black Friday Sale: Shop Before It’s Too Late

As CRED’s Black Friday extravaganza comes to a close, don’t miss the last chance to experience premium products and rewards. This final act features products for everyone, from cutting-edge gadgets to healthy snacking options – a diverse array of offerings clubbed with unmissable rewards. Here’s what’s waiting for members on the last day of this 120-hour-long retail extravaganza:
 

  • Snag premium products with up to 80% off on electronic, travel, fashion & lifestyle accessories, F&B products
  • Members can buy their favorite items from the Carnival Foods, Solethreads, Bellavita, Hammer, Happilo, The Man Company, Khari Foods, boAt, Bold Care, Al Barakah, Organic India, STRIFF and other member-favorite brands
  • Mega Rewards including an iPhone 15 pro max, Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Omega Seamaster watch, BMW bike G 310 RR, Tiffany Air Force 1 and a Louis Vuitton bag are up for grabs


How to shop
 

  1. Click here – https://app.cred.club/k63y/368rhudi
  2. Or open the CRED app and click on the “shopping” button under Explore CRED
  3. Enter the CRED store during the Black Friday sale and simply spin the wheel to stand a chance to win mega rewards and unlock exclusive deals on 600+ brands.
  4. For those who want to become a CRED member simply download the app from iOS and Android.

 
With such a thrilling campaign curated for members, there is no need to go anywhere else. Shop now before these unmissable offers expire. After all, there’s an iPhone 15 pro max waiting in the cart!

