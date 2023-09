Singapore to Host 8th Annual TiE Global Summit 2023 #GoodForTheWorld

The TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2023 , the flagship event of TiE Global , is set to bring together visionaries, industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe. This is the 8annual edition of the event. This premier entrepreneurial event is scheduled to take place fromhotel. The event has partnered withto enable attendees to seamlessly move between the world’s largest entrepreneurship event and the world’s most impactful fintech festival.

Renowned for fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among aspiring and established entrepreneurs, the theme for TGS 2023 is #GoodForTheWorld, highlighting how entrepreneurship can offer solutions to some of the biggest challenges faced by mankind today. This year’s tracks will focus on areas such as ESG, AI, DeepTech, ClimateTech, FoodTech, AgriTech, BioTech and purpose-led entrepreneurship.



TGS 2023 has also partnered with Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF), enabling attendees to seamlessly move between both events. SFF 2022 saw 62,000 participants from 134 countries who came together to synergise, engage and collaborate on the development of financial services, public policy and technology. SFF 2023 will focus on the growth and adoption of technologies like AI and Web3 and how these technologies can potentially be used in financial services.



TiE Global Summit 2023 already boasts a line-up of global industry pioneers including Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures & Co-Founder, Sun Microsystems, Dr. Krishna M. Ella, Founder & Chairman, Bharat Biotech (manufacturers of Covaxin), Dr. Jaleh Daie, Partner, Aurora Equity, Ajay Piramal, Chairman Piramal Group, Hari Krishnan, Group CEO, Propertyguru, Chatri Sityodtong CEO & Founder, ONE among others. Past TiE events have been supported by icons of the global entrepreneur ecosystem including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata, Larry Page, Anand Mahindra, Arianna Huffington, Satya Nadella to name a few.



Key Highlights of TiE Global Summit 2023: