Ryan Named One of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place to Work® for the Second Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women in the Mid-Size Company category by Great Place to Work®. This is the second time the Firm has been featured as part of this esteemed list.

India’s Best Workplaces for Women is comprised of 50 organizations that are ranked based on a rigorous evaluation methodology. These organizations excel in creating positive workplace practices for their employees and proactively acting on feedback to create a high-trust culture.

“Claiming one of the top spots in this list acknowledges our ongoing efforts to ensure our workplace culture is inclusive of our female team members,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “Women play a crucial role in our growth, and we highly value their feedback on our work environment. I am equally appreciative of the hard work and dedication of all our team members for living Ryan’s values each day.”

Ryan is leading the way for women through purposeful advancement and growth opportunities and generous family and personal leave policies. The Firm promotes work-life success through programs such as RyanTHRIVE, a wellness program that offers training modules focused on physical, career, emotional, and financial well-being. The Firm’s industry-leading myRyan work environment also contributes to the growth by encouraging an innovative, results-based approach to working.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for more than three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928649842/en/