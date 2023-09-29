Bartek Ingredients on Track with New Facility Doubling Capacity and Cutting Emissions by 80 Percent

Bartek Ingredients is pleased to provide an update on its progress on the world’s largest malic and fumaric acid manufacturing facility. The project, which broke ground in January 2023, is on schedule to deliver product to customers by the end of September 2024.

“We’re proud to confirm that we’re progressing as expected,” Bartek CEO John Burrows said. “We’re really excited to deliver our expanded capacity by next summer, in addition to new capabilities for a variety of new products.”

Bartek expects the new facility to set a new global benchmark for plant safety, efficiency, and environmental performance. Among its anticipated accomplishments is a doubling of Bartek’s production capacity and a per unit greenhouse gas emissions reduction of more than 80 percent.

Bartek is working with the global engineering firm WSP on the project and will continue to share updates throughout the facility build. For questions or to find updates, visit Bartek.ca.

About Bartek Ingredients

For over 50 years, Bartek Ingredients Inc. has been a leading global manufacturer of malic acid, fumaric acid, and maleic anhydride. Headquartered in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, Bartek employs 120 people across its two production facilities in Southern Ontario. Bartek’s facilities are registered to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard. Bartek also holds the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification, and it distributes to more than 40 countries around the world. With new ownership in 2019 and significant investments, Bartek’s presence in the food and beverage space continues to be bolstered by highly innovative products and services that utilize deep product expertise and application knowledge to offer solutions to industry needs. For more information about Bartek, visit bartek.ca/.

