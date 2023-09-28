Xsolla and Curine Collaborate to Launch Xsolla Curine Academy in Kuala Lumpur, Fostering the Growth of the Gaming Ecosystem

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry, announced at MYDCF organized by MDEC that it is launching Xsolla Curine Academy in collaboration with Curine Ventures.

Xsolla Curine (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Xsolla Curine Academy is an initiative dedicated to nurturing and empowering local talent within the video game industry. Its goal is to provide game developers with a comprehensive, industry-leading program designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in the industry. This program aligns with industry needs and adheres to the highest standards created in collaboration with global experts.

The Xsolla Curine Academy offers various programs for 4 and 12 months, where participants can expect a rigorous curriculum covering various aspects of game development, including marketing, project management, programming, art, quality assurance, business, publishing, and analytics, and industry-endorsed best practices that prepare developers for the competitive world. The mission is to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, ultimately fostering growth within the local game development ecosystem.

As part of the Xsolla Curine Academy, the team also introduced the Game Incubator program, which lasts 4 or 12 months. Participants will benefit from focused workshops and insightful lectures by industry experts. This program is set to elevate game development in Malaysia.

In a game-changing move, Xsolla Funding Club and Accelerator are joining forces with the Xsolla Curine Academy. They will provide a network of 180+ investors and publishers and share their experience in launching indie games – previously, the team helped ship Fix Fox, Toy Tactics, Flame Keeper and many other games. This collaboration underlines the team’s commitment to nurturing gaming talent and innovation, helping to create an ecosystem.

“At Xsolla, we’re committed to growing and empowering the global video game ecosystem by helping to share knowledge that leads to innovation, growth, and prosperity from a game career. In Kuala Lumpur, where local talent abounds, we recognize a gap between local talent and the industry opportunities available to them,” said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. “The launch of Xsolla Curine Academy is a monumental step towards bridging that gap. It’s an investment in developing the skills and knowledge base of aspiring game developers in this region. But it’s also our way of giving back to a community that has generously supported us. With the diverse programs, expert-led workshops, and invaluable network offered through the Academy, we’re laying the foundation for a robust gaming community in Malaysia.”

For more information about Xsolla Curine Academy, please visit: xsolla.pro/xca

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

