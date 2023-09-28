Motorola Announces Lowest Ever Festive Prices on moto g54 5G, moto g32 and Flipkart’s the Big Billion Days Specials – motorola edge 40 neo, Starting September 28th on Flipkart

​

Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand^ has announced massive discounts on its smartphones, ahead of the Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. As of 28September, 7 p.m. onwards, customers can buy most of the smartphones across the motorola edge, moto g, and moto e series, at incredibly attractive festive special Big Billion Days sale prices which have been made live early. Additionally, the highly anticipated Big Billion Days specials, motorola edge 40 neo also goes on sale for the first time at an exclusive and limited period festive price of* for thevariant and* for thevariant.Starting with the Big Billion Days Specials, consumers can purchase the world’s lightest IP68 rated 5G* and the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek™ Dimensity 7030 processor, the motorola edge 40 neo, which goes on sale for the first time at. (including bank offer). It features the segment-first 144Hz 6.55” curved pOLED display with 10-bit billion colours. It’s a true head-turner with its PANTONE™ curated trend-setting colors like Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, and Black Beauty. The phone has an ultra-light and ultra-thin endless edge design and vegan leather finish. It also comes with a 50MP Ultra Pixel Night Vision primary camera with OIS, 13MP secondary camera that supports an ultra-wide-angle lens along with Macro Vision and Depth segment in one camera itself. On the front, users are presented with a 32MP selfie camera with quad-pixel technology.Further strengthening Motorola’s 5G portfolio, the moto g54 5G, India’s most powerful~ 5G smartphone enables users to experience marvelous performance in the sub-20K segment at never-before-seen prices ofandforandvariants respectively, from 8October. The moto g54 5G is also the segment’s 1smartphone with a remarkable in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and segment’s most powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor. Additionally, this device boasts two more segment-first features: the 50MP shake-free camera with OIS technology and a 6000mAh battery.

At a price of Rs. 16,999*, the moto g84 5G becomes the first smartphone ever featuring Pantone™ colour of the Year 2023 Viva magenta with vegan leather in the sub 20K segment. Its 120Hz 6.55” pOLED display with 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI- P3 support delivers over a billion shades of film-quality colours. India’s most loved smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage powered by Snapdragon® 680, the moto g32 is also available at Rs. 8,999*. The moto g32 comes with a modern center punch-hole design on its FHD+ 6.5-inch display & 5000mAh battery.

India’s most affordable smartphone with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, the moto e13 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,749* and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Moreover, users can purchase the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating, the motorola edge 40, at a Big Billion Day offer price which will be announced on 8th October. It is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek™ Dimensity 8020 Processor along with the segment 1st 144Hz 3D curved display (6.55″ pOLED HDR10+). This device also has wireless charging support, making it the first of its kind in the segment.



Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below:



Model Specification Regular Price Flipkart Big Billion Days Offer Effective pricing with offers* motorola edge 40 neo

(8+128 GB) World’s Lightest IP68 rated 5G phone

144Hz 10-bit 6.55” pOLED Curved display

MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor

50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery with 68W TurboPower™ Charger ₹ 23,999 ₹ 20,999 ₹ 19,999 motorola edge 40 neo

(12+256 GB) World’s Lightest IP68 rated 5G phone

144Hz 10-bit 6.55” pOLED Curved display

MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor

50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery with 68W TurboPower™ Charger ₹ 25,999 ₹ 22,999 ₹ 21,999 moto g54 5G

(8+128 GB) 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Up to 1 TB

50MP OIS + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera

6000 mAh Battery

MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor

6.5 inch Full HD+ 120Hz Display ₹ 15,999 ₹ 13,999 ₹ 12,999 moto g54 5G

(12+256 GB) Segment 1st 12+256 GB 5G phone| Expandable Up to 1 TB

50MP OIS + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera

6000 mAh Battery

MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor

6.5 inch Full HD+ 120Hz Display ₹ 18,999 ₹ 15,999 ₹ 14,999 moto g84 5G Brilliant Pantone™ curated colours

6.55 inch 10-bit 120Hz pOLED Display

50MP OIS + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera

12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM

Snapdragon 695 Processor

5000 mAh Battery

IP54 protection ₹ 19,999 ₹ 17,999 ₹ 16,999 moto g32

(8+128 GB) India’s most loved smartphone with 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

6.5 inch Full HD+ Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Dolby Atmos Speaker ₹ 11,999 ₹ 9,999 ₹ 8,999 moto e13

(8+128 GB) India’s most affordable 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Up to 1 TB

5000 mAh Battery

Unisoc T606 Processor

6.5 inch FHD+ Display

13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera ₹ 8,999 ₹ 7,499 ₹ 6,749 motorola edge 40 World’s Slimmest IP68 rated 5G phone

MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor

6.55 inch pOLED Curved Full HD+ Display

Vegan Leather with metal frame

50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera

8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM

68W TurboPower™ charging with 15W Wireless charging ₹ 29,999 TBA: 8th October TBA: 8th October moto e32 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

6.5 inch HD+ Display

50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Mediatek Helio G37 Processor ₹ 8,999 ₹ 8,999 ₹ 8,099 moto g14

(4+128 GB) 4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Up to 1 TB

6.5 inch Full HD+ Display

50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

T616 Processor

Immersive Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos ₹ 9,999 ₹ 8,999 ₹ 8,099 moto g73 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Up to 1 TB

6.5 inch Full HD+ Display

50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor ₹ 18,999 ₹ 15,999 ₹ 14,999



*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

^Source- TechArc India’s Best 5G Smartphones Report

~T&C / Disclaimer – In segment from Motorola