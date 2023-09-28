Are you looking for funding for your performing arts project? We are announcing Ibsen Scope Grants 2024

Ibsen Scope Grants 2024 are now applicable for individual artists, theatre companies, institutions, and organizations worldwide.

The program amount to a total of NOK 2.000.000,-. (Approx. Euro 180.000,- /USD 190.000,-).

The program offers funding for innovative performing arts projects.

The projects must act as incentives for critical discourses on society related matters and be based on one or more of Henrik Ibsen’s plays.

Applications are submitted through our website, and an appointed jury will evaluate the applications.

For further information, statutes and application form see www.ibsenscope.com

Deadline for applications is December 7th 2023.

The winners of the Ibsen Scope Grants 2024 will be invited to Ibsen Scope Festival at Teater Ibsen in Skien, Norway April 24 and 25, 2024.

Since our initial year Ibsen Scope has:

-looked at the world through Henrik Ibsen’s lenses.

-engaged in vivid, critical, and artistic discourses on the works and topics potentially raised from Ibsen’s legacy.

-offered funding for innovative theatre performances through Ibsen Scope Grants.

-arranged Ibsen Scope Festival, an international theatre festival, meeting point and platform for artists.

Continue to follow us on our artistic journey worldwide!

Now on www.ibsenscope.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ibsenscope

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ibsenscope/

The Ibsen Scope Grants were initiated by the Norwegian government in 2007 and will be awarded for the 13th time in 2024. Ibsen Scope Grants are now awarded 48 projects in 30 countries. See all winners here: https://ibsenscope.com/grants/winners/

