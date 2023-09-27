Press Release India

Vintage Cars Make a Pit Stop at CRED’s Office

Sep 27, 2023
Bengaluru, a city that continually shifts gears, has been buzzing at the sight of a fleet of vintage cars parked outside the headquarters of the fintech startup.

It’s no secret that the city has a vibrant car culture, where smartphone cameras eagerly come to life at the mere sighting of a Porsche cruising down the street. One couldn’t have missed the 1961 Jaguar E-type – a flat floor roadster with a 3.8L engine or the 1966 Mustang, a first-generation Mustang with a V8 engine, parked outside CRED’s Indiranagar HQ. BMW Z4 & 650i, Mustang GTR, Lamborghini Gallardo and Porsche Panamera raced on the streets of Mumbai.
 
Netizens across Twitter and Instagram have begun speculating and connecting dots- there are stunning luxury cars racing in the streets of Mumbai and rustic, vintage cars parked outside CRED’s Indiranagar office in Bengaluru; What exactly is up CRED’s sleeve this time? Members are vying for these cars to be some rewards against coins- and the full story will be revealed on September 28th. For now, the mystery remains unsolved, and with each passing minute, the curiosity accelerates.
 
As people await for the mystery to unfold, the excitement of netizens can be best described through Founder Kunal Shah’s tweet itself: Fast and Curious.
 
For more information, keep an eye out on the CRED app – https://cred.club/.

