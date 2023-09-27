Organon Recognized on Fortune’s 2023 Change the World List for Leadership in Expanding Access to Contraceptive Choice

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, has been named to Fortune’s 2023 Change the World list for its leadership in helping women and girls around the world take control of their reproductive health. Organon has a portfolio of programs, collaborations, and investments designed to lift women for generations to come through family planning education and contraceptive access. Fortune’s annual list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy.

Nearly 50% of pregnancies worldwide are unplanned, leading to health risks and reduced educational and employment opportunities for mother and child – challenges that can span generations.1, 2 Largely caused by a lack of access to contraceptive information and services, this problem is so significant that the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has deemed unintended pregnancy a global public health crisis.2

“Organon was founded with a vision to create a better and healthier every day for every woman. Part of that responsibility is to address contraception education and access barriers globally,” said Kevin Ali, CEO of Organon. “While we are incredibly proud to be recognized for the progress we’ve made, our work is far from done. Together with our partners, we aim to prevent 120 million unintended pregnancies by 2030 – a critical step toward realizing our vision of a future in which all 4 billion women and girls worldwide are empowered to be in control of their family planning.”

Organon is increasing access to contraceptive choice globally through cross-sector partnerships that are fueling public health solutions, addressing inequities, and giving women more opportunities to pursue education and economic independence, including:

Establishing Her Plan is Her Power, a $30 million, multi-year global initiative to reduce unplanned pregnancies through global advocacy as well as investments in community-driven solutions in the United States, in low- and middle-income countries, and around the globe.

a $30 million, multi-year global initiative to reduce unplanned pregnancies through global advocacy as well as investments in community-driven solutions in the United States, in low- and middle-income countries, and around the globe. Advancing the Her Promise Access Initiative , through which Organon works alongside partners to expand contraception availability to the 73 lowest-income countries. The initiative has already helped to prevent 57 million unintended pregnancies to date.

, through which Organon works alongside partners to expand contraception availability to the 73 lowest-income countries. The initiative has already helped to prevent 57 million unintended pregnancies to date. Establishing a new model for advancing progress in women’s health through sustainable financing , which is being used tomobilize capital towards initiatives that might not otherwise receive adequate support. Programs to increase access to sexual and reproductive health education and services are currently running in eight countries in different phases including Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, as well as Thailand, Kenya, and South Africa.

, which is being used tomobilize capital towards initiatives that might not otherwise receive adequate support. Programs to increase access to sexual and reproductive health education and services are currently running in eight countries in different phases including Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, as well as Thailand, Kenya, and South Africa. A global grants program, which helps women and girls take control of their reproductive health. The first cohort of grantees includes organizations in 13 countries, including the Dominican Republic, South Korea, Germany, and Thailand.

Fortune’s Change the World list is selected and ranked by the editors of Fortune based on the magazine’s own reporting and analysis. Nominees are assessed based on the reach, nature, and durability of the company’s impact on specific societal problems, degree of innovation, impact on the company, and how integral the initiative is to a company’s overall strategy.

For more details on Organon’s ESG strategy, goals, and initiatives, download the full 2022 ESG Report at https://www.organon.com/about-organon/environmental-social-governance/.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements and disclosures in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “will,” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Organon’s efforts to expand access to contraceptive choice. Such statements are based on Organon’s current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Organon’s plans and expectations, including actual results, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Organon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

