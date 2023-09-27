MCi Revolutionizes Contractor Data Management with the Launch of myTrack, the Next-Generation Platform Optimized for Real-Time Insights and Enhanced User Experience

Management Controls Inc. (MCi), the leading global provider of contractor data management software, today announces the launch of myTrack®, the next-generation of its flagship product, the TRACK® Platform.

Reimagined to exceed the needs of today’s owner-contractor relationship, myTrack offers an easy-to-use and personalized interface, direct access to data analytics, and leading-edge mobile capabilities.

Built with MCi’s more than 30 years of experience in contractor spend management as a backdrop, myTrack brings new and improved functionality to further streamline back-office processes and support greater overall productivity, job site safety, cost controls and strengthened contractor relationships.

myTrack improves upon several of TRACK’s capabilities for owners and contractors, with features including role-based functionality, mobile authorization, intelligent contractual enforcement, and open APIs.

Vertex Energy, a petroleum refining company and client of MCi, implemented and began using myTrack in March of this year and has seen significant increases in efficiency and user experience.

“myTrack’s user interface and daily settlement process has been much easier to navigate,” said Amber Jarreau, Track Coordinator from Vertex. On implementing myTrack, a Vertex IT representative said, “I was very happy with how smoothly it all went. So smoothly, I was surprised it was done!”

The advantages of myTrack include the following:

Enhanced Payment Accuracy : myTrack’s advanced automated time tracking and contract administration facilitate the precise payment for contractors’ services, eliminating overpayments and mitigating payment disputes between owners and contractors.

: myTrack’s advanced automated time tracking and contract administration facilitate the precise payment for contractors’ services, eliminating overpayments and mitigating payment disputes between owners and contractors. Real-Time Visibility : myTrack enables real-time visibility into the activities of owners and contractors, allowing enterprises to monitor safety, compliance, and cost performance effectively.

: myTrack enables real-time visibility into the activities of owners and contractors, allowing enterprises to monitor safety, compliance, and cost performance effectively. Built-In Intelligence: myTrack’s built-in intelligence accelerates transactions with precise spend validation, visual alerts for data exceptions, and notifications.

myTrack’s built-in intelligence accelerates transactions with precise spend validation, visual alerts for data exceptions, and notifications. Robust Architecture: Built on cutting-edge technology, myTrack’s architecture is designed to evolve with the needs of enterprises and incorporate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more.

Built on cutting-edge technology, myTrack’s architecture is designed to evolve with the needs of enterprises and incorporate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more. Open APIs: myTrack’s open architecture allows for cross-application spend controls, improving operational efficiency by seamlessly integrating with the essential tools that businesses depend on.

myTrack’s open architecture allows for cross-application spend controls, improving operational efficiency by seamlessly integrating with the essential tools that businesses depend on. Centralized Contractor Data Management: With myTrack, managing a global or dispersed contractor workforce becomes streamlined through a centralized platform, enabling consistent processes, coordination, and standardized reporting.

“Over TRACK’s lifetime, our customers have seen incredible value from real-time data and insights, and now myTrack is taking this value to the next level,” said Ken Naughton, president of MCi. “myTrack’s robust architecture gives our customers and their contractors, access to enhanced functionality designed to further increase savings, streamline business processes, and improve the overall user experience. Also, a big congratulations to our team. Thank you everyone, you did it!!!”

myTrack is now available to all current and new MCi customers. To learn more about myTrack offering, visit: https://www.managementcontrols.com/mytrackplatform/mytrack.

About Management Controls

Management Controls, Inc. (MCi) helps companies obtain better visibility, control, and productivity from their contract workforce. MCi’s myTrack Platform provides automated contract compliance as well as a holistic view across their entire labor, equipment, and materials spend. myTrack’s real-time data can be proactively applied to optimize performance and safety for routine maintenance, turnarounds, capital projects, and operations. With the powerful addition of MCi’s Insights-as-a-Service and its managed service offering, companies can leverage MCi’s 30+ years of experience to get even more out of myTrack, as well as identify opportunities to improve site productivity overall.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230926620625/en/