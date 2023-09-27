Mavenir Awarded Two Wins at the NTIA 2023 5G Challenge

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, won two prizes at the 2023 5G Challenge; a competition organized by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), in collaboration with the US Department of Defense (DoD). The closing ceremony, held in CableLabs/Krio facilities, Boulder, Colorado on 21st September, confirmed Mavenir as the winner of two prizes: Mobility and Handover testing, and Wraparound testing for the Open RAN central unit (CU) and distributed unit (DU) – bringing Mavenir’s total awarded prize money to $850,000.

The 2023 5G Challenge focused on interoperability testing, testing open interfaces between the Open RAN-specified subsystems, multi-vendor interoperability across Radio Units (RU), combined Centralized Units and Distributed Units (CU+DU), as well as end-to-end integration and testing handovers between different vendors.

John Baker, Senior Vice President of Ecosystem Business Development at Mavenir, said, “With this 5G competition, the NTIA and DoD have confirmed and recognized that Open RAN is only a reality when interoperability between different vendors is demonstrated – thank you for this very important and powerful statement. Congratulations also to Mavenir’s winning together with interoperability partners which include NewEdge, Radisys and Lions.”

BG Kumar, President, Access Networks, Platforms and MDE at Mavenir, said, “We are proud to have been part of the NTIA 5G Challenge, and reaching the final stage of this prestigious competition is a testament of Mavenir’s commitment to shaping the future of networks with our cloud-native software solutions. This award underscores Mavenir’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of cloud-native, open and interoperable multi-vendor networks of the future.”

NTIA’s announcement of the Final winners can be accessed here: NTIA, Department of Defense Announce Final Winners of the 2023 5G Challenge | National Telecommunications and Information Administration

