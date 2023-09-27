Earn Stable and Safe Returns with Fixed Deposits on Bajaj Markets

Partners Tenor Range Interest Rate (p.a.) Bajaj Finance 12 to 60 Months Up to 8.60% PNB Housing Finance 12 to 60 Months Up to 8.15% Mahindra Finance 12 to 60 Months Up to 8.30% AU Small Finance Bank 7 Days to 120 Months Up to 8.50% YES BANK 7 Days to 120 Months Up to 8.25%

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has tied up with various financial institutions to provide investors with a wide range of financial products and services. One of its most popular offerings is Fixed Deposit (FD), which provides investors with safe and stable returns upon investing a lump sum amount.FD is an attractive savings option for risk-averse individuals looking to earn assured returns over short to medium term and also for individuals looking to diversify their investment portfolio to mitigate market risks. On the platform, investors can make use of the FD calculator to estimate their potential returns. Fixed deposits can be particularly helpful for senior citizens who can benefit from additional interest rates on their deposits, on Bajaj Markets. On the platform, one can choose from multiple FD issuers, who have been rated by credit rating agencies like CRISIL and ICRA.Here is a list of FD issuers, that the individuals can choose from:

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned rates are subject to change at the issuer’s discretion.



Individuals can book a fixed deposit with Bajaj Markets and take advantage of the following benefits

Flexible tenors

Varied interest payout options

Auto-renewal facility on certain FDs

Option to prematurely close FD accounts

Easy online application process

Option to avail loan against FD from most issuers



