Dubai Chambers unveils ‘The Deals Hub’ to unlock global trade and investment opportunities during Dubai Business Forum

Dubai Chambers has unveiled The Deals Hub, a new impact-driven platform that creates an innovative space for global business leaders and investors to announce partnerships and deals during the upcoming Dubai Business Forum, which takes place at Madinat Jumeirah in November.

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum will bring together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.

The launch of The Deals Hub creates a dedicated space to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, and investments, with signings witnessed by senior government officials, prominent figures from the public and private sectors, and representatives from the global media.

H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The Dubai Business Forum creates a unique platform for deals and investments that will unlock exciting opportunities and promote sustainable economic growth. The launch of The Deals Hub underlines Dubai’s growing position as a leading capital of the global economy and reflects the emirate’s success in attracting foreign investment and supporting business expansion.”

The Deals Hub will host a full spectrum of agreements including major partnerships, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions; IPOs, large investments, and fundraising rounds; government contracts, cross-border trade agreements, and MoUs.

The Dubai Business Forum takes place at Madinat Jumeirah on 1-2 November.

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on www.dubaichambers.com

