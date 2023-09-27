D2C Mall, India’s 1st Offline Marketplace for D2C Brands, Unites with Shiv Naresh, TRENZ and Indigifts, to Promote the Made in India Spirit

D2C Mall , the Offline Marketplace for D2C Brands started by D2C Ecommerce, has entered into a strategic collaboration withand. Through this collaboration, D2C Mall aims to expand its offerings in the athleisure and gifts segment which includes tracksuits, sports equipment, footwear, activewear, and smart festival gifts. The young startup had recently acquired leading lifestyle electronics brand ‘Shiv Naresh Sports, a prominent player in India’s sportswear industry, is thrilled to unveil a strategic collaboration with D2C Mall, a leading e-commerce platform. This strategic partnership is poised to capitalize on the flourishing athleisure market in India, which has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, in line with global trends in fitness, wellness, and fashion. As urbanization continues to rise and sedentary lifestyles become more prevalent, there is a growing emphasis on health and fitness among consumers, making athleisure the perfect choice for comfortable and adaptable clothing. India’s fitness and wellness industry has experienced significant growth, with more people participating in activities such as yoga, gym workouts, running, and various forms of exercise, further fueling the demand for athleisure products.Commenting on this collaboration,, Managing Director of Shiv Naresh Sports, stated, “This partnership with D2C Mall represents a strategic win-win move for Shiv Naresh, as it will attract more customers, bolster our market presence, and drive increased sales. We are excited to bring our high-quality athleisure products to a broader audience and continue to contribute to the growth of the athleisure market in India.”Shiv Naresh has recently launched TRENZ, a curated extraordinary range of footwear and apparel products. The collaboration will showcase the new Athleisure brand TRENZ footwear and apparel collections in D2C Mall stores. TRENZ is positioned to elevate the game in life and sports, and has sports style inspired range of apparel and footwear. This collaboration between Shiv Naresh Sports, TRENZ and D2C Mall aims to tap into the surging demand for athleisure in India, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers seeking fashion-forward, comfortable, and versatile clothing options.In a monumental stride towards promoting the ‘Made in India’ ethos, Indigifts.in, the foremost indigenous gifting brand, has entered into a strategic alliance with D2C Mall, collectively setting their sights on the lucrative INR 75,000 Crore festival gifting market. Festival gifting captures a significant 30% of Indian Gifts Industry valued at INR2,50,000 Crores, according to TechSCI Research. This collaboration promises to redefine the landscape of festival gifting in India and bolster the nation’s commitment to fostering homegrown innovation.

Commenting on this transformative alliance, Mr. Nitin Jain, CEO of Indigifts.in, expressed his enthusiasm: “Indigifts.in operates through its e-commerce platform, where we serve the people of the new India, individuals who embody ‘Swag Bhi, Sanskar Bhi!’ We empower them to express themselves on various gifting occasions while staying rooted in their culture and traditions. This collaboration with D2C Mall is a strategic win-win, as it promises to attract a broader customer base, expand our brand’s footprint, and elevate our sales to new heights. The partnership between Indigifts.in and D2C Mall is not merely a business venture; it is a testament to the commitment towards promoting the ‘Made in India’ spirit.”



Indigifts.in, the torchbearer of India’s gifting spirit, has carved a niche for itself with its extensive range of festival and emotion-based gifting products. Their diverse product lineup includes personalized gifts, home decor items, fashion accessories, custom-made creations, and much more. As these two titans of the gifting industry join forces, India can look forward to a brighter, more meaningful festival season, where every gift is not just a present but a reflection of the nation’s rich heritage and innovation.



Commenting on the collaboration announcement, Mr. Manish Gupta, CEO and Founder, D2C Mall shared, “Shiv Naresh promises of delivering exceptional sports products at affordable prices aligns very well with D2C Ecommerce’s vision of providing Aspirational products at Affordable prices. Indigifts.in offers a diverse array of gifting products, including personalized gifts, home decor items, fashion accessories, custom-made products, and more. Collaborating with Shiv Naresh, Trenz and Indigifts will be a strategic move as it will allow us to tap into each other’s strengths and expand product offerings to our customer base.”



The collaboration will be in line with “store-in-store” concept. A section of the D2C Mall stores will be exclusively dedicated to the Shiv Naresh, Trenz and Indigifts products. This allows customers to experience a wider range of products in one place. Joint marketing campaigns and promotions will be run promoting the D2C brands, and the D2C Mall stores.



D2C Ecommerce is expanding its reach and entering offline channels and is offering a Multi-D2C Brand Franchise Partnership Program – D2C Mall, that is designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs build a successful business in their own region. Franchise partners will have access to the proven business model, multi-category product bouquet to sell, celebrity content, expert training, and on-going support. Selected Franchise partners will get a chance to meet and greet with the celebrities, during the inauguration launch event of respective franchises.