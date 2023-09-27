Boiler Room X Ballantine’s Glassware True Music Studios Heads to India, With Local Icons Prabh Deep and Karan Kanchan

In Conversation With..

and long-term partnercontinue their pledge to create a safer and more inclusive music culture through their global event seriesThe platform is set to make its debut in India, landing in Gurgaon/Delhi NCR (28– 29September) and Mumbai (3October – 6October) for a series of shows highlighting local artists at the forefront of the Indian music scene, in collaboration with iconic musicians Prabh Deep and Karan Kanchan.Boiler Room x Ballantine’s Glassware True Music Studios champions diversity and inclusivity in music through a series of events that bring together communities to showcase and celebrate local sounds, scenes, and cultures. Ballantine’s Glassware True Music Studios arrived in India earlier this year, with an aim to recognize young artists across trending music genres, empower them to find their voice in the music industry through mentorship and workshops, and give them a platform to unleash their true potential. Further to its groundbreaking initiatives, the platform, in collaboration with Boiler Room, is set to celebrate the next wave of seminal talent emerging in India.True Music Studios will be landing in Delhi NCR (Gurgaon) for India’s first Boiler Room x Ballantine’s Glassware True Music Studios, in collaboration with Prabh Deep. Hailing from the capital, Prabh is an MC gifted with a unique voice that contains traces of the traditional Punjabi folk singers at the forefront of Delhi NCR’s (Gurgaon) hip-hop scene. Over the course of two days, True Music Studios will showcase a run of events focused on the local sounds and scenes including:– Hosted by Mae Mariyam Thomas, the in-depth conversation will connect audiences with Delhi NCR’s (Gurgaon) key players including collaborator Prabh Deep, and rap icon KR$NA.– Curated by our collaborator Prabh Deep, the party broadcast showcases the full spectrum of Indian club music, from cutting edge street chronicles of Prabh Deep, groundbreaking Indian bass music of Nucleya, dubplate specials of BFR Sound System and hotly tipped newcomers Reble, Nash and Sijya.Following the events in Gurgaon (Delhi NCR), Boiler Room x Ballantine’s Glassware True Music Studios will be heading to Mumbai with Karan Kanchan, a trap and bass music producer heavily inspired by Japanese classical music. Through his work with seminal Mumbai rap collective Gully Gang, and his own Neckwreck Crew events, Kanchan has established his place as one of the most in-demand producers in the Indian scene. Across four days, True Music Studios will showcase a series of events including:– Hosted by Mae Mariyam Thomas joining us again in Mumbai for an in-depth conversation which will connect audiences with some of the artists at the forefront of Mumbai’s music industry including collaborator Karan Kanchan, pop maestro Ritviz, and singer-songwriter Ankur Tiwari.– Curated by our collaborator Karan Kanchan, the party broadcast will bring together the cutting-edge artists at the heart of Mumbai’s music scene for a high energy show including Karan Kanchan & Friends, Seedhe Maut, Kayan, Swadesi, BamBoy, Insowmya, and OG Shez.– Teaming up with Krunk, India’s longest-running events agency and a central pillar of Mumbai nightlife, the Community Party will showcase a collection of Mumbai’s stars of tomorrow including Kiss Nuka, Alo Wala, Dreamstates, Rasa, Rafiki, Benkii, Chrms, OX7GEN and Noni-Mouse.says, “Now nine years into our partnership with Boiler Room, we’re committed to continuing our journey through True Music Studios, a platform designed to move local music culture forward. Our motto ‘a friend to all humankind’ has been on the crest of every bottle for over 100 years; True Music’s home has, and always will be, the metaphorical dancefloor – and we’re striving to make sure that is place where everyone feels part of the experience.”said, “I am thrilled to announce that Ballantine’s Glassware True Music Studios’ groundbreaking partnership with Boiler Room is finally making its debut in India. This collaboration furthers our commitment to push boundaries, celebrate the power of self-expression through music and inspire the youth to stay true to themselves. Together with Boiler Room, we aim to create unforgettable moments that resonate with the vibrant spirit of India, where tradition meets innovation. We can’t wait to share this unique experience with the Indian audience.”Ballantine’s has been a long-time champion of underrepresented music communities, celebrating local talent through its True Music platform and partnership with Boiler Room. Over the last nine years, we have supported over