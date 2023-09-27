Andersen Launches Global Valuation Practice

Andersen, the fastest-growing independent, multidisciplinary professional services firm in the world, has launched a new global valuation practice to broaden its platform of tax, legal and related services for clients. Andersen’s global valuation team works with companies, funds, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices to provide valuations of businesses, tangible and intangible assets, and complex securities for tax, financial reporting, and transaction advisory purposes. Its clients span a wide range of industries from technology to manufacturing, and agriculture to biopharmaceuticals.

At launch, Andersen’s global valuation practice has a presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Tax, legal and valuation are intricately related, yet no other professional services firm offers all of these capabilities on a global scale under one roof,” said Andersen Global Chairman and CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Our vision at Andersen is to create a platform where clients can have a seamless experience working with one multidisciplinary firm they can trust, anywhere in the world. We’re aiming to become one of the largest independent valuation firms in the world within the next few years.”

Andersen’s new global valuation practice is led by Managing Director Sid Luckenbach, who has been the national leader for the firm’s valuation offering in the U.S. for the past 18 years.

“Business structures and financial instruments are becoming more complex,” Luckenbach said. “It gets even more complicated when you’re dealing with cross-border and multi-jurisdictional transactions. That’s why the traditional approach is no longer sufficient. Our global valuation practice brings together deep expertise and the geographic reach that clients need, regardless of where their assets are located.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 14,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 400 locations through its member and collaborating firms.

