Save Big with Loan Against Property Balance Transfer on Bajaj Markets

By dssenthil Sep 26, 2023
Business Wire IndiaBajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, now enables one to transfer the balance of their existing loan against property. This option can benefit the borrowers in several ways to help save up on their repayment costs.
 
A loan against property can be transferred for a nominal charge, with minimal documentation. Provided below are some benefits of applying for a loan against property balance transfer:
 

  • Interest rates can be lowered through a balance transfer
  • Borrowers can get flexible repayment options and extended loan tenures
  • One can enjoy better loan terms with the help of a balance transfer
  • Individuals can get additional top-up on their existing loans

 
Here are some lenders who provide the balance transfer facility on Bajaj Markets, along with the interest rates they provide.
 

Lender Interest Rate
Bajaj Housing Finance 10.20% p.a. onwards
PNB Housing Finance 9.24% p.a. onwards
ICICI Bank 9.25% p.a. onwards
LIC Housing Finance 9.45% p.a. onwards
Shubham Housing Finance 13.90% p.a. onwards
Shriram Housing Finance 12.50% p.a. onwards

 
Disclaimer: The values mentioned are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.

Loan against property balance transfer facility allows borrowers to reduce the strain on their monthly finances through lower interest rates and favourable loan terms. One can get access to this facility on Bajaj Markets. Individuals can also find other financial products like credit cards, investment options, and insurance plans on the Bajaj Markets app and website.

