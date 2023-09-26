Save Big with Loan Against Property Balance Transfer on Bajaj Markets

Interest rates can be lowered through a balance transfer

Bajaj Markets , a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, now enables one to transfer the balance of their existing loan against property. This option can benefit the borrowers in several ways to help save up on their repayment costs.A loan against property can be transferred for a nominal charge, with minimal documentation. Provided below are some benefits of applying for a loan against property balance transfer



Here are some lenders who provide the balance transfer facility on Bajaj Markets, along with the interest rates they provide.



Lender Interest Rate Bajaj Housing Finance 10.20% p.a. onwards PNB Housing Finance 9.24% p.a. onwards ICICI Bank 9.25% p.a. onwards LIC Housing Finance 9.45% p.a. onwards Shubham Housing Finance 13.90% p.a. onwards Shriram Housing Finance 12.50% p.a. onwards



Disclaimer: The values mentioned are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.

Loan against property balance transfer facility allows borrowers to reduce the strain on their monthly finances through lower interest rates and favourable loan terms.