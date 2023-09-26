Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation: Publication of “Integrated Report 2023”

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NSHD) issued our “Integrated Report 2023” on our website on September 26. Our Integrated Report is published every year to provide an annual report on the Group’s Financial information including management strategies and business overview as well as non-financial information including sustainability activities to all the stakeholders including our group members as well as investors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925112298/en/

Integrated Report 2023 cover page (Graphic: Business Wire)

In “Integrated Report 2023,” we have focused on our medium-term management plan “NS Vision 2026| Enabling the Future” (“NS Vision 2026”) announced in May 2022 with the aim of explaining the value creation story in an easy-to-understand manner, using specific examples.

The “Integrated Report 2023” is published in PDF format, and we added jump link to certain pages on our website containing related information to improve accessibility.

Please visit the “Integrated Report” page on our website.

Main Features of Integrated Report 2023

1) Value Creation

Through messages from CEO, presents the strategy for NSHD Group based on the progress of the NS Vision 2026 and understanding of our business environment.

As a special feature, introduces our specific efforts related to “Operational Excellence,” “Total Electronics,” and “Carbon Neutrality” presented from our focused fields defined in NS Vision 2026.

Our value creation story indicates the basic concept, the value we provide, and voices of our employees, the source of value creation, along with a message from the Head of Human Resources in the Group.

2) Value Creation in Each Segment

For each segment, clarifies the position in the final year of NS Vision 2026, analyzes the market position and strengths, perceptions about the business environment, and important sustainability items, and explains the direction of the strategy for value creation.

3) Corporate Governance

Shares a discussion among Katsumi Nagasawa, the Outside director and the Chairperson of the Advisory Committee on Appointments and Remuneration, and Yutaka Okuda, the Executive officer, the Group legal, as well as challenges they should be aware of based on the environment surrounding the NSHD. In addition, presents a skill matrix that lists the experience and area of expertise of each member of both the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board.

Contents

Introduction

Special Feature

Value Creation Story

Performance Highlights

Sustainability

Value Creation in Each Business

Governance

Group Information

Appendix

The Nippon Sanso Holdings Group is the world’s fourth-largest supplier of industrial, electronic, and medical gases, operating in four geographic regions – Japan, U.S., Europe and Asia & Oceania – covering over 30 countries and regions. In addition, the Thermos business supplies THERMOS branded products to more than 120 countries worldwide. Since its foundation as Nippon Sanso Ltd. in 1910, the group stands for creating social value through innovative gas solutions that increase industrial productivity, enhance human well-being and contribute to a more sustainable future. With more than 19,000 employees, together, we are “The Gas Professionals” and we all have the same goal: “Making life better through gas technology”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925112298/en/