MESTEC Wins Oracle® Global Leaders ISV of the Year Award

MESTEC is excited to accept the Oracle Global Leaders ISV of the Year Award at this year’s Oracle CloudWorld Conference. At over 50% annual growth, MESTEC is leading the manufacturing software category and welcoming some of the world’s most innovative and valuable manufacturers to its pioneering SaaS MES platform. MESTEC’s primary focus on helping manufacturers gain performance across 80+ key manufacturing KPIs, along with its rapid deployment time, is fuelling customer migration to the platform.

MESTEC is part of the Eyelit Group, an emerging leader in manufacturing software platforms. Together with Eyelit advanced manufacturing software, the two platforms are seeing especially strong demand in semiconductor, automotive, medtech, aerospace and defence, battery, and solar industries. The platforms support all key manufacturing workflows including asset management, factory and equipment integration, automation, manufacturing execution (MES), recipe management, quality management, planning, scheduling, and business process management. The open and flexible architecture of the platforms enables seamless integration with Oracle NetSuite and other mission critical enterprise applications.

“The MESTEC team is energized by this award for its recognition of our progress in helping customers reimagine manufacturing software as fast to deploy, easy to integrate, and rapidly creating value through improved performance and new efficiencies,” said Mark Carleton CEO. “We have fully leveraged our SaaS architecture to enable customers to go live in just days rather than the traditional multi-month, complicated and expensive deployment process for traditional manufacturing software solutions. It has been rewarding to see Oracle NetSuite customers realize immediate integration of manufacturing data with financial and operational data and we look forward to deepening our partnership.”

About MESTEC

MESTEC, is the world’s fastest-growing manufacturing software platform (MES), helping many of the world’s most valuable and innovative brands make significant gains in manufacturing performance across an ever-expanding range of industries. MESTEC helps leading manufacturers achieve significant gains in advanced planning and scheduling, asset performance management, quality and compliance, manufacturing KPIs, inventory control and labour management. The MESTEC SaaS approach ensures that improvements can be delivered rapidly, with no up-front costs and fast-track deployment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925375270/en/