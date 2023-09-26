Kotak Mutual Fund Announces the Launch of Seekho Paiso Ki Bhasha – an Investor Education and Awareness Initiative, in Partnership With the Central Board of Secondary Education

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (“KMAMC”) / Kotak Mutual Fund (“KMF”) announces the launch of an Investor Education And Awareness Initiative, ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’ in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (“CBSE”). This initiative is set to pave the way for financial literacy by conducting an extensive series of education and awareness programs aimed at empowering teachers across India. This initiative aims at educating and creating an awareness, to around 75,000 educators with an aim to empower them and foster their growth of financial understanding, and ultimately which can help contribute to India’s journey towards a potentially progressive future.

The initiative will include around 1,000 financial literacy programmes, scheduled between September and October 2023, ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’, is geared with an aim to shape a generation of financially informed citizens. The programmes are set to be held in more than 100 locations, ensuring a broad reach and accessibility for teachers across the nation.

By the end of the programme, Kotak Mutual Fund intends to reach around 75,000 plus CBSE teachers, out of which 50% of the teachers are expected to be women educators. This drive to empower women educators with financial literacy underscores the need to fostering equitable growth and development.

As a part of this initiative Kotak Mutual Fund has brought on board over 500 proficient trainers from Centre for Investment Education and Learning (CIEL) who will lead these impactful sessions, ensuring that quality and relevance are upheld throughout the program.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund, while expressing his enthusiasm about the Initiative and the collaboration said, “Through ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’ we are committed to promoting financial empowerment, we recognize that teachers stand as architects of our nation’s future, shaping the future generations. Through our Investor Education and Awareness Program in partnership with the CBSE to educate and create awareness amongst the teachers about the investment knowledge, we aim that this helps in creating a future where the teachers not only shape minds but also the economic backbone of our nation.”

Kinjal Shah, Head-Digital Business, Marketing and Analytics, Kotak Mutual Fund, expressed his excitement on the initiative in partnership with CBSE, stating, “At the heart of our investor education and awareness drive lies a sincere belief, that empowering teachers with financial literacy shall help initiate a spark for the future of India. We hope this initiative lays foundation for a brighter and more secure financial future. Our partnership with the CBSE signifies a commitment to sculpting not just a financially literate generation, but a financially confident nation where informed choices today amplify into a prosperous future tomorrow.”



CBSE Director, Dr. B Saha stated that “CBSE has taken initiative along with Jeevitam to sensitize the teachers of affiliated schools across the country on Financial Literacy. Many financial institutions have supported this initiative. We are pleased to see Kotak Mutual Fund joining hands in a big way to empower teachers across India with financial knowledge, thereby contributing to a promising future for the nation.”

‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’ initiative represents a significant step towards the realization of a financially empowered India, with an aim of aligning perfectly with the nation’s aspiration for progress and growth.

