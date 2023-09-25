Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest – Eclectic, Inclusive, International, Unmissable

This year, in conjunction with the Goethe Institut, the festival is bringing

We are delighted to present the 14th edition of the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest, and so proud that it has become an integral part of Mumbai’s life. This year we have, as always, a blend of established stars and fresh faces, concurrent themes and traditional motifs, and sessions ranging from serious cogitation to dashes of sparkle!

”

The 14th edition of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest is around the corner! With committed audiences both online and on ground, the Festival will start with itswith leading international authors such as Salman Rushdie and Elif Shafak. The Festival will take placeat the NCPA, Nariman Point and St Pauls Institute of Communication Education and Title Waves bookstore in Bandra.The Festival will maintain its hallmarks of inclusivity, diversity and innovation encompassing nationalities, genders, geographies, communities and languages.Celebrated thought leaders, wordsmiths and storytellers from India and 15 other countries, will explore issues at the heart of fiction, poetry, mathematics, economics, communications, business, sport, health, history, art, society, nature, food, with fresh and unique perspectives that characterize the Litfest.Participants will include Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Anuja Chauhan, Arjun Raj Gaind, Gulzar, Gurcharan Das, Faye D’Souza, Jerry Pinto, Kunal Vijayakar, Luke Coutinho, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Manoranjan Byapari, Marcus du Sautoy, Meeran Chadha Borwankar, Mehdi Hassan, Michel Bussi, Prahlad Kakar, Peter Frankopan, Rajdeep Sardesai, Ranjit Hoskote, Sam Miller, Shanta Gokhale, Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De, Sudha Murty, Tenzin Tsundue, Vivek Shanbhag, Zac O’ Yeah, Zai Whitaker among others.The Festival highlights will never fade: the prestigious; the packed-hall; an introduction to a language other than English (this year);; gripping indoor and outdoor stage; the fully subscribedand the popularand, introduced last year under the aegis of the Festival, will also be presented.Each year the Festival aims to bring new experiences to its visitors.– a travelling installation that uses VR and other media to reimagine the future of libraries as interactive spaces that engage visitors through multisensory forms of storytelling. There will also be a brand new Spoken Word performance, and an outdoor performance from the UK that merges pottery and dance.said: “said: “Due to the circumstances of the past few years we have acquired a vast global digital audience, so online programming is also now a permanent strand of our festival. We look forward to engaging with our loyal audiences both virtual and on ground for an invigorating five days, celebrating, which resonates through all our Festival activities.said: “At the Tata Group, we take great pride in our association with Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest. This festival has become an intrinsic part of Mumbai, offering our maximum city a vibrant, diverse and inclusive literary experience each year. Here, we celebrate writers, their art and their rich contributions to our world.

This year’s Litfest will shine a spotlight on works by women as well as regional writers. The hybrid format introduced last year is here to stay – the festival will feature both digital and on-ground sessions. We look forward greatly to welcoming lovers of literature to this festival. We are confident that the exciting program line-up will delight you.”



