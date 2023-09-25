HCL Jigsaw’s Fourth Edition Unveils India’s Brightest Young Minds: Top Young Problem Solvers

Continuing with its mission to evaluate 21st-century skills among young minds, HCL Jigsaw announced India’s top 12 young problem solvers today, as part of its fourth edition. Over 5500 students from 735 schools across 213 cities of 27 states and Union Territories registered for the multi-stage virtual championship. The girl students’ participation increased from 35% to 41% in this year’s competition as compared to the previous years. Crowned as ‘India’s Top Young Problem Solvers’, the top three students from each grade (Grade 6 to 9) were selected as winners along with 6 runners-up from each grade. A total prize purse worth Rs. 12 Lakhs for 12 winners and 24 finalists was disbursed during the award ceremony. All the winners received prizes along with a learning opportunity at the prestigious HCL innovation lab.



Congratulating the winners, Rajat Chandolia, Associate Vice President and Head of Brand, HCL said, “HCL Jigsaw is a testament to the incredible potential of India’s young talent. It plays a key role in recognizing the importance of 21st-century skills, blending life and academic competencies to equip students for success in both their careers and school. Aligned with our brand’s core philosophy of multiplying human potential, HCL Jigsaw provides an opportunity to students to engage in critical problem analysis. This includes research, effective communication, collaborative teamwork and the cultivation of innovative solutions. These skills are not just essential for an individual’s success but also for the greater good of our society.”



The top students of this year’s HCL Jigsaw are:



Grade 6 participants were assessed to design a solution around the theme of ‘Waste Management’ where students were asked to create a superhero who has the power to manage waste. The winning team is:



Jheel Himanshu Trivedi, One World International School, Sarjapur

K. Govinda, Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Chennai

Kabir Chandra, Euro Group of Schools, Bengaluru



Grade 7 participants were assessed to design a solution around the theme of ‘Making museums more engaging’. The students had to demonstrate effective utilization of technology to elevate the learning and interactivity of museums. The winning team is:



Trishika Sekar, Podar International School, Mumbai

Simran Khindria, JBCN International School, Mumbai

Shivansh Sehgal, Bal Bharati Public School, Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, Delhi



Grade 8 participants were assessed to design an innovative solution aimed at addressing the critical issue of climate change. The winning team is:



Saanvi Singla, Inventure Academy, Bengaluru

Sharanya Varshney, The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet

Aarav Singh, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon



Grade 9 participants were assessed to design a solution around the theme of ‘Traffic Management’. The students had to design a solution to address the challenges and needs of efficient traffic flow. The winning team is:



Grishma Sharma, ST Kabir Public School, Chandigarh

Hamza Anzar, Delhi Public School, Bengaluru

Karthik Sivakumar, SAN Academy, Chennai



Assessment Process



Qualification Stage (Round 1): The winners were selected through a pan-India Critical Reasoning Olympiad held earlier this month. This round featured an adaptive multiple-choice question format.

Semi-Finals Stage (Round 2): The Participants that were shortlisted for the semi-finals were grouped into teams of three. They were tasked with solving real-world project-based challenges, each centered around different themes. This stage assessed students on their creativity, collaborative skills, problem identification, and solution design abilities.

The Participants that were shortlisted for the semi-finals were grouped into teams of three. They were tasked with solving real-world project-based challenges, each centered around different themes. This stage assessed students on their creativity, collaborative skills, problem identification, and solution design abilities. Final Stage: The top five teams from each grade, totalling 60 finalists, were selected to compete in the final stage. During this phase, they presented their comprehensive plans to address a real-world case scenario to a panel of esteemed jury members.