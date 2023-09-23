Press Release India

Make the Most of the Festive Season with Attractive Shopping Offers – Get a Credit Card on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has joined hands with leading credit card issuers in the country to offer a wide range of credit cards. These cards are thoughtfully created to meet the unique needs and wants of cardholders. One can find cards specifically designed for shopping, travel, everyday spends, and more, on this platform.

With the festive season fast approaching, it’s an ideal time to apply for a credit card. Here’s how a credit card can help make the most of celebrations:
 

  • Effortlessly finance festive shopping
  • Convert big purchases into easy EMIs
  • Get attractive rewards on spends
  • Simplify travels with complimentary lounge access at airports
  • Exclusive discounts and deals at leading retail outlets
One can find credit cards from leading credit card issuers on Bajaj Markets. Applying for a credit card on this platform is quite simple and takes only a few minutes. Here are a few other benefits of applying for a credit card on this platform:
 
  • 50+ offers on over 30 credit cards
  • 100% digital journey
  • Exclusive welcome benefits
  • Instant approvals
Apply for a credit card on the Bajaj Markets app or website and simplify shopping this festive season. 

