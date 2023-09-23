Global Press Conference on Discovering Changjiang Civilization Through Culture, Ecology and Transportation Was Successfully Held in Hefei, East China’s Anhui Province

The Global Press Conference on Discovering Changjiang Civilization Through Culture, Ecology and Transportation was successfully held at the Chinese Calligraphy Building in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, on September 20. (“Changjiang” is another way of saying the Yangtze River.) The press conference was graced with the support of the External Promotion Bureau of the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China, the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, the Fishery Supervision and Administration Office of the Yangtze River Basin of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, the Information Office of the provincial and municipal governments along the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The event was hosted by the China Intercontinental Communication Center, in collaboration with the Urban and Rural Development Research Center, the High-quality Development Work Committee of Chinese Society for Futures Studies, Transportech Media Co., Ltd, 21st Century New Silk Road Culture Development Co., Ltd, as co-organizers.

A global press conference on discovering Yangtze River civilization was held in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province on September 20 (Photo: Business Wire)

Zheng Mingwu, Deputy Director of the CPC Anhui Provincial Committee’s Publicity Department and Director of the Information Office of Anhui Provincial People’s Government, sincerely welcomed esteemed domestic and international guests. He said that the collaborative endeavor to paint a new and vibrant panorama for the Yangtze River’s development necessitates the collective wisdom and united efforts; hope this event infuses fresh vitality into the high-quality development of provinces along the Yangtze River.

Zhao Shaohua, Former Deputy Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Culture, Advisor to China Association of Policy Science, graced the event with her presence and delivered a speech. Ms. Zhao addressed that the Discovering Changjiang Civilization Through Culture, Ecology and Transportation event is destined to enlighten the world about the contemporary essence of Yangtze culture, catalyzing cultural exchange and mutual learning among nations worldwide, thus collectively composing a magnificent chapter in the annals of human civilization.

Martha Mavrommati, Ambassador of Cyprus to China, expressed in her address that the Yangtze River, the longest river in Eurasia and the third-longest in the world, has played a major role in the history and culture of China, as well as a driver of China’s economic development. She extended her heartfelt wishes for the event’s resounding success.

Yi Yanrong, Deputy Director of the Fishery Administration Supervision and Management Office of the Yangtze River Basin of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said in his address that China has consistently accorded paramount importance to the ecological conservation of the Yangtze River and the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The Discovering Changjiang Civilization Through Culture, Ecology and Transportation event boasts rich and diverse content, and will undoubtedly help international friends and various sectors of society enhance their attention, understanding, and support for the Yangtze civilization and its preservation.

Flowing over 6,000 kilometers, the Yangtze River has nurtured a diverse and splendid culture, sustaining the ever-blossoming Chinese civilization, and nourishing the diligent and courageous Chinese people. Encompassing eleven provinces and cities along its course, the Yangtze River Economic Belt spans China’s eastern, central, and western regions. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the provinces and cities along the Yangtze River have unwaveringly applied the new development philosophy, a melodic saga of high-quality development is currently being composed.

At the press conference, more than a hundred distinguished guests, including foreign diplomats in China, experts and scholars, media representatives, as well as officials from provincial and municipal publicity, cultural, and tourism departments along the Yangtze River Economic Belt, collectively witnessed the official launch of the Discovering Changjiang Civilization Through Culture, Ecology and Transportation event.

The event plans to invite foreign diplomats to China, experts and scholars from various fields, along with media reporters, influencers, and international students. Through an engaging, comprehensible, and youth-oriented format, the event aims to trace the cultural origins of the Yangtze River, highlight local distinctive features, and present to the world the achievements in transportation and technological development, as well as environmental conservation in the Yangtze River Economic Belt since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

During the event, Du Bin, Deputy Director of the China Intercontinental Communication Center, unveiled a grand plan comprising nine projects, including “Discovering Changjiang Civilization” variety show, and “Changjiang Goods”, livestream shopping festival featuring distinctive products from the Yangtze River Basin.

During the press conference, cultural creative products from provinces and cities along the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and intangible cultural heritage were exhibited. Foreign and domestic guests watched tea performances up close, savored distinctive fine tea, and experienced intangible cultural heritage projects. Side events including the Changjiang Forum, the “Changjiang Dialogue” interview, the Changjiang Tea Culture Seminar and a Changjiang-themed calligraphy exhibition were also held.

Officials from the External Promotion Bureau of the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China and the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China attended the press conference.

