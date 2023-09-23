Digikore Studios Raises Rs. 8,22,16,800 from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO – Anchor Book Fully Subscribed

Pune-based Digikore Studios Limited (Digikore), a world-class visual effects (VFX) studio, has secured substantial anchor investments of Rs 8,22,16,800. The company has allocated 4,80,800 equity shares priced at Rs 171 per share, to three key investors:



o

This strategic anchor investment underscores the market’s trust in Digikore Studios, positioning the company firmly within the dynamic VFX industry. These investments will be instrumental in fueling Digikore’s ambitious growth.As Digikore Studios approaches its IPO, the company is fully committed to utilizing the raised capital judiciously for its working capital needs and growth initiatives, ensuring continued value delivery to its investors and stakeholders.The visual effects (VFX) studio intends to mop up Rs 21.56 crores via the maiden public issue of 12.61 lakh Equity shares (“”) andffer for Sale of 5.22 lakh Equity shares aggregating to Rs. 8.92 crores at upper price band*. Half of the net offer is reserved for QIB, 15 percent for High Networth Individuals and the remaining 35 percent for Retail Investors.

*Subject to Basis of allotment