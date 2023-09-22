Press Release India

Kenvue to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 26, 2023

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ending October 1, 2023, before market open on October 26, 2023.

 

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8835 from the U.S. or 201-689-8779 from international locations. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investors.kenvue.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the live event.

 

About Kenvue
Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers’ hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

 

 

