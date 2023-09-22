Kenvue to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 26, 2023

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ending October 1, 2023, before market open on October 26, 2023.

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8835 from the U.S. or 201-689-8779 from international locations. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investors.kenvue.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the live event.

About Kenvue

