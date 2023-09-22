Press Release India

BSE Technologies Private Limited Announces Sale of Class Back Office Software Segment to RTV Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd. – A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Rupeeseed Technology Ventures Private Limited

Business Wire IndiaBSE Technologies Private Limited (a subsidiary of BSE Limited) is delighted to announce the successful sale of its Class Back Office software segment, along with complementary products Citrus, Spark, and Class DP, to RTV Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Rupeeseed Technology Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), effective September 4th, 2023. This strategic transaction is expected to fortify the product offerings and foster innovation within the financial services sector.
 
The acquisition encompasses key employees from BSE Technologies Private Limited, who were integral in the development and support of these products, now becoming part of the RTV Tech Systems team. This seamless transition ensures continued support and service excellence for existing customers.
 
RTV Tech Systems views this acquisition as a synergistic addition to its product portfolio, complementing Rupeeseed Technology Ventures’ existing offerings, which include Trading Platforms and a range of front-end trading and wealth solutions. The incorporation of Class Back Office software enhances the comprehensive suite of financial services provided by the Rupeeseed group.
 
Mr. Sandeep Manoharan, CEO of Rupeeseed, stated that the acquisition of CLASS will enable the provision of an integrated technology stack to brokers and wealth management firms. Through this acquisition, Rupeeseed will offer solutions spanning client onboarding (eKYC), Trading, Risk Management, and Back-Office processing. This integration will minimize friction between front and back office applications, making Rupeeseed one of the few players in the Indian markets to provide comprehensive solutions for all essential application requirements of brokers.

