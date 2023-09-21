Motorola Launches edge 40 neo – World’s Lightest 5G Smartphone with IP68 Underwater Protection, 144Hz Curved Display with 10-Bit Billion Colors, World’s 1st MTK Dimensity 7030 (6nm) Processor, Upto 12GB RAM and More at a Special Festive Price Starting Rs. 20,999

Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest offering in the edge series, the motorola edge 40 neo. A device that embodies the edge family’s mission to develop state-of-the-art technology and provide users with marquee features at cost-effective prices.Staying ahead of the curve, the motorola edge 40 neo is a true headturner as it has been launched in, in an elegant, thin endless edge design. This device inspires individuality and encourages personal style through the powerful shades of Black Beauty, Soothing Sea, and Caneel Bay. The motorola edge 40 neo is equipped with theand can effortlessly withstand dust, dirt, and sand, along with up to 30 minutes of submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water. The smartphone is built to withstand harsh weather conditions, making it a reliable companion even on an adventurous day. In fact, this smartphone is the. This 172g ultra light and 7.79mm ultra-thin body with a contoured endless edge design makes it exceptionally tactile and provides a great in-hand feel. The smartphone has a premium vegan leather finish providing a soft tactile touch along with a solid grip. It also comes with an option of 3D PMMA acrylic glass finish in black beauty color.Furthermore, users can binge-watch movies, the latest shows and play games on the incredibly vivid,. This curved edge borderless display is complemented by a 144Hz refresh rate which makes the UI super smooth and fluid, making it an effortless process to switch apps and swap windows. Videos radiate a heightened vibrancy and lifelike quality, owing to the 10-bit colour and DCI-P3 offering an extensive palette of over a billion shades that meet cinematic excellence. Additionally, the motorola edge 40 neo boasts an, ensuring users a comfortable fatigue-free visual experience even in bright sunlight. motorola edge 40 neo with its curved display brings the interesting feature of edge lights which light up the curved edges in different ways to let you know about a new notification, an incoming phone call, and more. It supports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos making it a true head turning entertainer.The motorola edge 40 neo is a processing powerhouse, boasting thelightning-fast processor which is a 6nm chipset supporting Wi-Fi 6e for incredible speeds and has MediaTek HyperEnginegame Technology for the best gaming experience.The motorola edge 40 neo is the go-to device for photography enthusiasts who are on a budget. With its 50MP Ultra Pixel Night Vision primary camera, this is the perfect device for night photography, eliminating any challenging lighting conditions. The Auto Night Vision technology captures pictures up to 16x faster than its predecessor. Its Instant All-Pixel Focus technology for 32x more focusing pixels, results in faster, impeccable performance in any light, and OIS, lets in more light by stabilizing hand movement, allowing longer exposure times for spectacular shots. Not just that, the rear camera system also has a 13MP secondary camera which supports an ultra-wide-angle lens along with Macro Vision and Depth segment. On the front, users are presented with a 32MP selfie camera with quad-pixel technology which guarantees remarkable selfies in all lighting conditions. Additionally, there are multiple flagship-grade camera features such as Horizon Lock Stabilization, Video Portrait, Audio Zoom, and Vlog Mode for users to explore their creativity without boundaries. The horizon lock feature is another segment first and advances the level of OIS which impeccably captures action shots, keeping the camera stable even while rotating up to 360 degrees thus avoiding shaky videos. Additionally, the processing occurs in real-time, without latency, ensuring clear image.The device comes equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery with a 68W TurboPower™ fast charger included in the box, charging the battery to 50% in just 15 minutes.The motorola edge 40 neo’s software capabilities are as impressive as its hardware. Its numerous software offerings such as Family Space, Moto Secure, and My UX give users an optimized smartphone experience that users can customize. The Family Spaces feature allows a Motorola user to remotely control another Motorola smartphone user’s screen for remote guidance, selecting the interface of certain apps, exercising parental control, and managing the timing of other users, especially kids, using the apps. Moto Secure allows users to manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for their most sensitive data, making it a go-to destination for all the vital security and privacy features on the smartphone. The Moto Connect and Ready For feature lets users connect their smartphone wirelessly to a TV to play mobile games, make video calls, and use the smartphone’s apps on a big screen. With My UX, the smartphone can be customized to create a one-in-a-million look ensuring that the device reflects their individual style and preferences like no other. While the device runs on Android 13 with no bloatware and Motorola has assured 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades., said, “We are excited to launch the motorola edge 40 neo in India, which showcases our dedication to cutting-edge technology and innovation. This impressive device sets new standards with its segment-first features across design, display, battery life, and performance. The edge 40 Neo is the World’s Lightest 5G smartphone with IP68 Underwater Protection, comes with a 144Hz curved display with billion colors, the World’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, plus an ultra-premium design that makes it a head turner in its truest sense. Additionally, it comes in a range of Pantone™ colors that embody Motorola’s signature style. We are certain that this smartphone will set new benchmarks and encourage users to explore new levels of creativity, connectivity, and convenience.”

Availability & Pricing

The motorola edge 40 neo is available in three stunning PantoneTM colour variants, Caneel Bay and Soothing Sea in vegan leather finish and Black Beauty in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 28th September 2023, 7PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

For 8GB + 128GB variant,

